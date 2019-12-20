Picture Past; Teachers strikes, hospital protests and the Christmas rush

15-month-old Andrew Webber, of Bow Cottage, Kenn, with the Aberdeen Angus calf which won him first prize at Yatton's Christmas Fat Stock Show. Picture: WESTON MERCURY Archant

A councillor praised teachers in Somerset for striking saying he 'welcomed increased militancy in the teaching profession'.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Retiring Globe Hotel licensee Mr William Platt and his wife (behind the bar) with new licensee, Mr Ernest Thorpe (seated right), Mrs Thorpe, their daughter, Charmian, and friends. Picture: WESTON MERCURY Retiring Globe Hotel licensee Mr William Platt and his wife (behind the bar) with new licensee, Mr Ernest Thorpe (seated right), Mrs Thorpe, their daughter, Charmian, and friends. Picture: WESTON MERCURY

Evan Lloyd, a former teacher, made the remarks during discussion of a strike which saw 223 teachers from 18 schools walk out over a pay dispute regarding newly qualified teachers salaries.

The comments came after councillor CD Curtis had said it was a matter of some regret that school teachers in Somerset had taken part in the strike during a meeting of Weston's education executive.

Cllr HG Ingle said he felt it should not take 14 years to get to the top in the teaching profession and that younger teachers deserved more money.

He said: "If older teachers objected to this I cannot sympathise with them very much."

Children of Brent Knoll Primary School who have gained cycling proficiency certificates, pictured with Sergeant W. J. Anding, Divisional Accident Prevention Officer. Picture: WESTON MERCURY Children of Brent Knoll Primary School who have gained cycling proficiency certificates, pictured with Sergeant W. J. Anding, Divisional Accident Prevention Officer. Picture: WESTON MERCURY

* More than 150 extra postmen had been drafted in to help with the Christmas rush.

Twenty three extra vans had also been added to the fleet to help cope with the Christmas mail.

The weekend was expected to be the busiest time for the Post Office as it was the deadline for cards to be delivered before Christmas.

A Post Office spokesman said: "Postings were slightly less than last year at the moment but we are expecting them to come up to last year's figure in the next few days.

Christ Church schoolchildren in a Nativity scene at their carol service. Picture: WESTON MERCURY Christ Church schoolchildren in a Nativity scene at their carol service. Picture: WESTON MERCURY

"People seem to be complying with our request that Christmas cards should be put in bundles divided into locals and other places."

* Residents in Uphill protested against the development of Weston's long-awaited hospital after finding out some facilities could be placed right on their doorstep.

A letter sent to home-owners in Willow Close from the regional planning office showed there were two alternative layouts proposed by the South West health board for the development.

One would see a low-rise development only, and the other for a multi-storey building, as well as a proposal for a 130-foor high chimney, and boiler house to be sited only 70 feet away from homes.

Some of the children who met Father Christmas at Bleadon Infant Welfare Clinic party. Picture: WESTON MERCURY Some of the children who met Father Christmas at Bleadon Infant Welfare Clinic party. Picture: WESTON MERCURY

Don Thomas, of Willow Close, said: "We have known for years that the hospital would be built here, but we never imagined the buildings would be nearer than one field away.

"The chimney and kitchens would go up right opposite the back of my house.