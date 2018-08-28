Picture Past: December 27, 1968 – Skeleton found in Cheddar Gorge

The Bishop of Taunton, the Rt. Rev. Francis West, with some of the 50 confirmation candidates from Weston parishes at St John's Church, Weston. Picture: WESTON MERCURY Archant

A skeleton found 150ft up Cheddar Gorge was still without an identity and a cause of death. The story appeared in the Weston Mercury and Somerset Herald 50 years ago.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A scene from the Nativity Play by pupils of Christ Church Infants School. Picture: WESTON MERCURY A scene from the Nativity Play by pupils of Christ Church Infants School. Picture: WESTON MERCURY

A Weston RAF pilot flew 21,000 miles around the world and made it back just in time for Christmas.

The Weston Mercury and Somerset Herald reported the mission of Flight Lieutenant Nicholas Dennis’ journey to the Far East over the Atlantic, North America and Pacific.

The 26-year-old clocked thousands of miles in an exercise to test Strike Command’s capability of rapidly reinforcing the Far East Air Force with a Vulcan aircraft.

– A proposal to introduce a £5 annual parking ticket for the Regent House, Carlton Street and Grove Park sites was turned down by Weston Borough Council and the annual £2 ticket will remain the same.

Some of the 250 children who took part in Worle Junior School nativity play "Christmas Around the World." Picture: WESTON MERCURY Some of the 250 children who took part in Worle Junior School nativity play "Christmas Around the World." Picture: WESTON MERCURY

The council did agree that restricted parking for ticket holders should be extended to the Grove Park site as well from January 1.

The council heard people holding such tickets might assume they had some parking priority but, in fact, it was not the case.

If anything, they may not be able to find a space on some occasions.

– The skeleton of a man found in Cheddar Gorge has yet to be identified.

Some of the 250 children who took part in Worle Junior School nativity play "Christmas Around the World." Picture: WESTON MERCURY Some of the 250 children who took part in Worle Junior School nativity play "Christmas Around the World." Picture: WESTON MERCURY

An inquest into the death was inconclusive as his cause of death could not be ascertained.

The coroner could confirm the man had been dead for more than six months but less than two to three years.

He could also confirm the man was between 30-40 years old.

The skeleton had been found by Nigel Peters, a hotel chef, on a ledge about 150ft up the face of Cheddar Gorge.

Pupils of Kendal School pictured with Father Christmas at their Christmas party. (Spot the future Mercury photographer.) Picture: WESTON MERCURY Pupils of Kendal School pictured with Father Christmas at their Christmas party. (Spot the future Mercury photographer.) Picture: WESTON MERCURY

– The increase in postal charges and segregation into first and second class mail hit the Christmas card bonanza in 1968.

The number of cards posted in the Weston area this year was 14 per cent down on last year.

A Post Office spokesman said: “We expected a decrease but this is a little more than we anticipated.”

– Christmas festivities in Axbridge attracted record crowds this year but the celebrations were cut short by a violent thunderstorm.

Members of the 1st YMCA Cubs at their annual Party. Theme for the fancy dress was "Olympics '68". Picture: WESTON MERCURY Members of the 1st YMCA Cubs at their annual Party. Theme for the fancy dress was "Olympics '68". Picture: WESTON MERCURY

Hundreds of people gathered in the town’s Square to see Father Christmas and enjoy a spit roast, which was started in the morning.

But people were forced to take cover when the heavens opened.