Picture Past: Boundary battles and car chases
PUBLISHED: 11:00 15 February 2020
Archant
Somerset County Council voiced opposition to boundary changes that would see Weston become part of a new Bristol-to-Bath unitary authority.
Feeling within the town about the change was mixed, with some saying the town should remain part of Somerset but only if it were better served than it had been in the past.
Others argued Weston had closer ties with Bristol and would be better served by becoming part of a successful Bristol and North Somerset area, and that residents would see a reduction in rates.
Speaking at a council meeting, Ald Lt. Col. GCG Grey said: "We are absolutely and utterly opposed to a boundary at Weston-super-Mare and feel our boundary should be much closer to Bristol."
The council Chairman Ald. GC Wyndham added: "We were assured by the Prime Minister there would be full discussions on boundary problems.
"I will not agree to anything which sacrifices our position on boundaries.
"Our case is so good for Somerset that, backed by the fighting north and centre, we shall probably win."
A 100-mile-per-hour late-night car chase along the A38 ended when a 17-year-old learner driver crashed his modified car at the top of Shute Shelve, Axbridge, magistrates were told.
Prosecuting, Mr TR Hart, said the boy from Burnham had been driving so fast police could not keep up with him.
The defendant had travelled on the A38 shortly just after midnight in his car, which had a modified engine.
Two police officers gave chase as the defendant headed towards Bristol.
Mr Hart said: "They were within 200 yards of the car when their speedometer registered 80mp, then the speed of the defendant's car increased over the next mile to 100mph."
The police were unable to keep up, but, when they reached Shute Shelve, the officers found the boy's car had crashed into the forecourt of a garage.
Defending, Mr A Theunissen, said there had been very little traffic on the road at the time of the offence.
He said: "He is usually very responsible. This is the isolated stupidity of a young man."
The boy pleaded guilty to dangerous driving and having too much alcohol in his blood.
He was fined £50 and banned from driving for a year.