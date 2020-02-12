Advanced search

Picture Past: Boundary battles and car chases

PUBLISHED: 11:00 15 February 2020

Cleeve WI's annual pancake race. The grandmothers

Cleeve WI's annual pancake race. The grandmothers "warm up" for their event. Picture: WESTON MERCURY

Archant

Somerset County Council voiced opposition to boundary changes that would see Weston become part of a new Bristol-to-Bath unitary authority.

Entertainment for the elderly in many parts of the district is provided each winter by a Entertainment for the elderly in many parts of the district is provided each winter by a "travelling" pantomime staged by the British Legion Women's Choir. This year the choir is perfoming Dick Whittington. Picture: WESTON MERCURY

Feeling within the town about the change was mixed, with some saying the town should remain part of Somerset but only if it were better served than it had been in the past.

Others argued Weston had closer ties with Bristol and would be better served by becoming part of a successful Bristol and North Somerset area, and that residents would see a reduction in rates.

Speaking at a council meeting, Ald Lt. Col. GCG Grey said: "We are absolutely and utterly opposed to a boundary at Weston-super-Mare and feel our boundary should be much closer to Bristol."

The council Chairman Ald. GC Wyndham added: "We were assured by the Prime Minister there would be full discussions on boundary problems.

Bringing a touch of Victorian times to Banwell is Mr. Richard Winters, of West Street, whose penny farthing bicycle attracted much attention when he wheeled it through the village at the week-end. Picture: WESTON MERCURYBringing a touch of Victorian times to Banwell is Mr. Richard Winters, of West Street, whose penny farthing bicycle attracted much attention when he wheeled it through the village at the week-end. Picture: WESTON MERCURY

"I will not agree to anything which sacrifices our position on boundaries.

"Our case is so good for Somerset that, backed by the fighting north and centre, we shall probably win."

A 100-mile-per-hour late-night car chase along the A38 ended when a 17-year-old learner driver crashed his modified car at the top of Shute Shelve, Axbridge, magistrates were told.

Prosecuting, Mr TR Hart, said the boy from Burnham had been driving so fast police could not keep up with him.

After 47 years in the Scout movement, Mr. E.S. Morris, Group Scout Leader with the 27th Birnbeck Company, has retired. A presentation ceremony was held at the company's headquarters in St. Andrew's Church Hall, Bournville. Picture: WESTON MERCURYAfter 47 years in the Scout movement, Mr. E.S. Morris, Group Scout Leader with the 27th Birnbeck Company, has retired. A presentation ceremony was held at the company's headquarters in St. Andrew's Church Hall, Bournville. Picture: WESTON MERCURY

The defendant had travelled on the A38 shortly just after midnight in his car, which had a modified engine.

Two police officers gave chase as the defendant headed towards Bristol.

Mr Hart said: "They were within 200 yards of the car when their speedometer registered 80mp, then the speed of the defendant's car increased over the next mile to 100mph."

The police were unable to keep up, but, when they reached Shute Shelve, the officers found the boy's car had crashed into the forecourt of a garage.

Annette Johnson showing one of the prizes to guests at the Weston, Banwell and District Young Farmers dinner, held at the Starlight Room, Winter Gardens Pavilion. Picture: WESTON MERCURYAnnette Johnson showing one of the prizes to guests at the Weston, Banwell and District Young Farmers dinner, held at the Starlight Room, Winter Gardens Pavilion. Picture: WESTON MERCURY

Defending, Mr A Theunissen, said there had been very little traffic on the road at the time of the offence.

He said: "He is usually very responsible. This is the isolated stupidity of a young man."

The boy pleaded guilty to dangerous driving and having too much alcohol in his blood.

He was fined £50 and banned from driving for a year.

Most Read

Nightclub to be refurbished after closure in Weston

Club Vision will close at the end of the month. Picture: Lily Newton-Browne

Weather warning in place as storm lashes coast

Strong winds and waves hit Weston during Storm Ciara. Picture: Kevin Duell

Storm Dennis set to batter North Somerset

Cove West hit by waves during Storm Ciara. Picture: Kevin Duell

Café opens doors in village with aim of helping to tackle isolation in community

Sonya and Ian Stocker who have opened Congars Café, in Broad Street Congresbury. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Weston named in Top 10 of UK’s most welcoming places

Weston's seafront. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Most Read

Nightclub to be refurbished after closure in Weston

Club Vision will close at the end of the month. Picture: Lily Newton-Browne

Weather warning in place as storm lashes coast

Strong winds and waves hit Weston during Storm Ciara. Picture: Kevin Duell

Storm Dennis set to batter North Somerset

Cove West hit by waves during Storm Ciara. Picture: Kevin Duell

Café opens doors in village with aim of helping to tackle isolation in community

Sonya and Ian Stocker who have opened Congars Café, in Broad Street Congresbury. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Weston named in Top 10 of UK’s most welcoming places

Weston's seafront. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Picture Past: Boundary battles and car chases

Cleeve WI's annual pancake race. The grandmothers

Charity seeks volunteers to read with schoolchildren

Volunteers provide free one-to-one reading support for primary school pupils.

Rugby players become teachers

Jake Caulfield, Neville Coles and Dan Lomax. Picture: Shane Dean

School scoops travel award

WCSA was named the best school in the region for environmental travel. Picture: Shane Dean

Player assistant boss Laird is ready for another huge Weston game this Saturday

Mike Symons on the ball for Weston during their 5-0 win over Wimborne Town on Tuesday. (Picture: Mark Atherton
Drive 24