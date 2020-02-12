Picture Past: Boundary battles and car chases

Cleeve WI's annual pancake race. The grandmothers "warm up" for their event. Picture: WESTON MERCURY Archant

Somerset County Council voiced opposition to boundary changes that would see Weston become part of a new Bristol-to-Bath unitary authority.

Entertainment for the elderly in many parts of the district is provided each winter by a "travelling" pantomime staged by the British Legion Women's Choir. This year the choir is perfoming Dick Whittington. Picture: WESTON MERCURY Entertainment for the elderly in many parts of the district is provided each winter by a "travelling" pantomime staged by the British Legion Women's Choir. This year the choir is perfoming Dick Whittington. Picture: WESTON MERCURY

Feeling within the town about the change was mixed, with some saying the town should remain part of Somerset but only if it were better served than it had been in the past.

Others argued Weston had closer ties with Bristol and would be better served by becoming part of a successful Bristol and North Somerset area, and that residents would see a reduction in rates.

Speaking at a council meeting, Ald Lt. Col. GCG Grey said: "We are absolutely and utterly opposed to a boundary at Weston-super-Mare and feel our boundary should be much closer to Bristol."

The council Chairman Ald. GC Wyndham added: "We were assured by the Prime Minister there would be full discussions on boundary problems.

Bringing a touch of Victorian times to Banwell is Mr. Richard Winters, of West Street, whose penny farthing bicycle attracted much attention when he wheeled it through the village at the week-end. Picture: WESTON MERCURY Bringing a touch of Victorian times to Banwell is Mr. Richard Winters, of West Street, whose penny farthing bicycle attracted much attention when he wheeled it through the village at the week-end. Picture: WESTON MERCURY

"I will not agree to anything which sacrifices our position on boundaries.

"Our case is so good for Somerset that, backed by the fighting north and centre, we shall probably win."

A 100-mile-per-hour late-night car chase along the A38 ended when a 17-year-old learner driver crashed his modified car at the top of Shute Shelve, Axbridge, magistrates were told.

Prosecuting, Mr TR Hart, said the boy from Burnham had been driving so fast police could not keep up with him.

After 47 years in the Scout movement, Mr. E.S. Morris, Group Scout Leader with the 27th Birnbeck Company, has retired. A presentation ceremony was held at the company's headquarters in St. Andrew's Church Hall, Bournville. Picture: WESTON MERCURY After 47 years in the Scout movement, Mr. E.S. Morris, Group Scout Leader with the 27th Birnbeck Company, has retired. A presentation ceremony was held at the company's headquarters in St. Andrew's Church Hall, Bournville. Picture: WESTON MERCURY

The defendant had travelled on the A38 shortly just after midnight in his car, which had a modified engine.

Two police officers gave chase as the defendant headed towards Bristol.

Mr Hart said: "They were within 200 yards of the car when their speedometer registered 80mp, then the speed of the defendant's car increased over the next mile to 100mph."

The police were unable to keep up, but, when they reached Shute Shelve, the officers found the boy's car had crashed into the forecourt of a garage.

Annette Johnson showing one of the prizes to guests at the Weston, Banwell and District Young Farmers dinner, held at the Starlight Room, Winter Gardens Pavilion. Picture: WESTON MERCURY Annette Johnson showing one of the prizes to guests at the Weston, Banwell and District Young Farmers dinner, held at the Starlight Room, Winter Gardens Pavilion. Picture: WESTON MERCURY

Defending, Mr A Theunissen, said there had been very little traffic on the road at the time of the offence.

He said: "He is usually very responsible. This is the isolated stupidity of a young man."

The boy pleaded guilty to dangerous driving and having too much alcohol in his blood.

He was fined £50 and banned from driving for a year.