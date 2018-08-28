Nostalgia

Picture Past: January 24, 1969 – Bomb hoax clears out Winter Gardens

Weston Technical College artists at work. Julie Smith and Charlotte Saxon on display work. Picture: WESTON MERCURY Archant

A bomb hoax call left almost 1,000 dancers being evacuated from a Weston venue. The story appeared in the Weston Mercury and Somerset Herald 50 years ago.

Children at the party given by the local branch of the Registered Plumbers Association. Picture: WESTON MERCURY Children at the party given by the local branch of the Registered Plumbers Association. Picture: WESTON MERCURY

Speculation over who would be the Conservative’s selection for a Weston Division by-election.

Former mayor and alderman Gilbert Parrott and Conservative Divisional Association chairman B C W Heard were reportedly approached for the position.

Winston Churchill, the former Prime Minister’s grandson was also mentioned.

But Mr Parrott told the Mercury if he had been approached, he would not have accepted because he was ‘too busy’.

Weston Technical College artists at work. A girl modelling for a photographic session by the art department. Picture: WESTON MERCURY Weston Technical College artists at work. A girl modelling for a photographic session by the art department. Picture: WESTON MERCURY

– Weston’s Winter Gardens Pavilion was a frenzy after a hoax call about a bomb resulted in a full search of the seafront venue.

Nearly 1,000 young dancers were called from the ballroom late at night after police received an anonymous call about a bomb set to go off in the venue.

A team was sent to the pavilion where a joint search between officers and Winter Gardens staff was carried out – but no bomb was found.

The youngsters were allowed back in the building a little after midnight to continue their event.

Weston Technical College artists at work. Working a litho press. Picture: WESTON MERCURY Weston Technical College artists at work. Working a litho press. Picture: WESTON MERCURY

Police launched an appeal for information to find the fake informant after it was discovered the call had been made from a telephone box near Marine Lake.

– Plans to place double yellow lines in a North Somerset village in a bid to curb parking problems could have a negative affect.

It was thought while the lines may ease the parking problems in Woodborough Road, in Winscombe, but they could also cause traffic to speed up once the road is clear and risk the lives of pedestrians.

Browns Corner has also been a continued problem in the area where parked cars obstructed the view of the road in both directions.

The Daly-Hayden Dance School pictured during their annual dance at the Royal Hotel, Weston-super-Mare. Picture: WESTON MERCURY The Daly-Hayden Dance School pictured during their annual dance at the Royal Hotel, Weston-super-Mare. Picture: WESTON MERCURY

A letter has been sent to the county council asking if double yellow lines could be put on both sides of the road at Browns Corner.

– A butcher was ordered to pay a £10 fine after a family tucked into their casserole to find razor blades inside.

A family invited over friends for what was set to be a delicious meal but one of their guests was shocked to find a piece of razor blade in their food.

It is thought it had been inside the minced meat purchased from a butcher a few days prior.

Forty children aged between 4 and 14 years enjoyed a party organised by members of the Weston-super-Mare Students Association at Westcliffe. Picture: WESTON MERCURY Forty children aged between 4 and 14 years enjoyed a party organised by members of the Weston-super-Mare Students Association at Westcliffe. Picture: WESTON MERCURY

The butcher, who denied the charges and announced his plans to lodge an appeal, was handed a £10 fine and ordered to pay £15 in costs.