Picture Past: Old bones and angry men

Ellenborough Drama Group's production of "Night of the Dolls", by F.E.M. Agnew. Pictured are Nonnie Bishop, Shirley Skyme, Heather Gadd, Maureen Milford, Joan Venning, Irene Jones and Carol Bates. The play was entered in the Somerset Drama Festival. Picture: WESTON MERCURY Archant

Archaeologists investigating an Iron Age burial site raced against time to finish their excavations before the bulldozers rolled in.

Children in fancy dress at the party held by the Ted Burroughs School of Dancing. Picture: WESTON MERCURY Children in fancy dress at the party held by the Ted Burroughs School of Dancing. Picture: WESTON MERCURY

As machinery working on the M5 began noisily digging out soil close to the one-quarter acre site in Christon, specialists and helpers continued to photograph and remove skeletons from some of the 50 pits they had uncovered.

The importance of the discovery at the site had seen the excavation deadline extended by as much as possible.

Field archaeologist Tony Priddy told the Mercury the excavation only covered one-sixth of the site.

He said: "We have had wonderful cooperation from the contractors, and we have a good cross section of the whole site.

Weston Round Table's 13th annual charity ball, With a giant prize teddy bear are Maureen Guest, June Tingey and Pat Wilson. Picture: WESTON MERCURY Weston Round Table's 13th annual charity ball, With a giant prize teddy bear are Maureen Guest, June Tingey and Pat Wilson. Picture: WESTON MERCURY

"But more than that, we cannot hope to do."

It was believed the site was home to an early Iron Age settlement which predates Worlebury Camp at Weston.

Archaeologists believe it was an open settlement and had found 10 skeletons, three scraps of bronze, bone needles, part of a clay loom weight and some imported grinding stones.

The skeletons were found in fair condition, with little wear, and were believed to have died of natural causes, with one found only two feet below the surface.

A spirited attack by Mac Millan Sports (striped shirts), during their match with Alumin, ends with Alumin's goalkeeper gathering the loose ball. Picture: WESTON MERCURY A spirited attack by Mac Millan Sports (striped shirts), during their match with Alumin, ends with Alumin's goalkeeper gathering the loose ball. Picture: WESTON MERCURY

Mr Priddy added: "It may be possible to reconstruct them, but a lot of work has to be done first by anthropologists."

An annoyed odd-job man was fined for smashing the front windows of his sister-in-law's house after she refused to let him in.

Weston Magistrates Court heard how the man fetched a broom and smashed eight panes of glass in the front window of the house while yelling: "You will get just as much air as I will tonight."

Inspector P Bensley asked the victim if anyone else could have done the damage, and she replied: "It can't have been anyone else unless the fairies done it."

The Mayor (Cllr. D.J. Driver) who opened the new extention of Philip Harris Biological Supplies Ltd. pictured with managing director Mr. J. Haller, Cllr. D. Overy and Ald. Mrs M.J. Grey watching Linda Smith separating specimens. Picture: WESTON MERCURY The Mayor (Cllr. D.J. Driver) who opened the new extention of Philip Harris Biological Supplies Ltd. pictured with managing director Mr. J. Haller, Cllr. D. Overy and Ald. Mrs M.J. Grey watching Linda Smith separating specimens. Picture: WESTON MERCURY

The odd-job man knocked on the door to the Holms Road home where his brother and sister-in-law lived, but no one would open the door to him.

He said: "I broke the windows with the broom on the spur of the moment. I realised I had been taken for a fool and was annoyed.

"Everybody has got a temper. If they haven't, they're not human."

He was found guilty of damaging the window, fined £5 and ordered to pay £5 compensation.