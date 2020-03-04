Picture Past: Old bones and angry men
PUBLISHED: 11:00 07 March 2020
Archaeologists investigating an Iron Age burial site raced against time to finish their excavations before the bulldozers rolled in.
As machinery working on the M5 began noisily digging out soil close to the one-quarter acre site in Christon, specialists and helpers continued to photograph and remove skeletons from some of the 50 pits they had uncovered.
The importance of the discovery at the site had seen the excavation deadline extended by as much as possible.
Field archaeologist Tony Priddy told the Mercury the excavation only covered one-sixth of the site.
He said: "We have had wonderful cooperation from the contractors, and we have a good cross section of the whole site.
"But more than that, we cannot hope to do."
It was believed the site was home to an early Iron Age settlement which predates Worlebury Camp at Weston.
Archaeologists believe it was an open settlement and had found 10 skeletons, three scraps of bronze, bone needles, part of a clay loom weight and some imported grinding stones.
The skeletons were found in fair condition, with little wear, and were believed to have died of natural causes, with one found only two feet below the surface.
Mr Priddy added: "It may be possible to reconstruct them, but a lot of work has to be done first by anthropologists."
An annoyed odd-job man was fined for smashing the front windows of his sister-in-law's house after she refused to let him in.
Weston Magistrates Court heard how the man fetched a broom and smashed eight panes of glass in the front window of the house while yelling: "You will get just as much air as I will tonight."
Inspector P Bensley asked the victim if anyone else could have done the damage, and she replied: "It can't have been anyone else unless the fairies done it."
The odd-job man knocked on the door to the Holms Road home where his brother and sister-in-law lived, but no one would open the door to him.
He said: "I broke the windows with the broom on the spur of the moment. I realised I had been taken for a fool and was annoyed.
"Everybody has got a temper. If they haven't, they're not human."
He was found guilty of damaging the window, fined £5 and ordered to pay £5 compensation.