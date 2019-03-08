Advanced search

Picture Past: foreign loans, carnival collections, and a missing dog

PUBLISHED: 16:00 09 November 2019

J. Anderson (Bournville) beat P. Strong (Yeovil) at Bournville Amateur Boxing Club's first inter-club promotion at Weston Rugby Club. Picture: WESTON MERCURY

J. Anderson (Bournville) beat P. Strong (Yeovil) at Bournville Amateur Boxing Club's first inter-club promotion at Weston Rugby Club. Picture: WESTON MERCURY

Somerset County Council proposed putting a private bill before parliament to allow it to borrow cash from abroad.

Mrs. D.A. Donner with gifts and flowers she received on her retirment after 36 years as landlady of the New Moon Inn, Biddisham. Picture: WESTON MERCURY

The bill would cost £2,000, but the council were told it would swiftly be recovered as they could borrow money at much more favourable terms.

It would also give the council the power to do other things including improving regulations regulations, increasing penalties for offenders, and negotiating with large-scale developers.

However, Cllr Geoffrey Mawson called the move a 'retrograde step'.

He said: "I know that at this moment interest rates abroad would be in our favour, but if one follows the money markets there is every sign that interest rates in this country are coming down in the near future.

Thousands of Blooms in various colours and arrangements filled the Winter Gardens Pavilion ballroom this week, in one of the best exhibitions to be staged by the Weston and District Chrysanthemum Society. Picture: WESTON MERCURY

"We are told it will cost £2,000 to promote the bill, but there are many schemes in this country for which we should be glad to have £2,000."

The motion passed by 69 votes to six.

Weston carnival committee were on the look out for more people to 'coax coins from crowds along the route'.

The carnival which would set off from Locking Road car park, on November 17 would be the first to take place in Weston for more than 30 years.

Thousands of Blooms in various colours and arrangements filled the Winter Gardens Pavilion ballroom this week, in one of the best exhibitions to be staged by the Weston and District Chrysanthemum Society. The Mayor and Mayoress and their daughter, Clare at the Exhibition. Picture: WESTON MERCURY

The revival was promoted by Weston Lions as a charity event.

Response had been so positive to the plans, the committee decided to extend its closing date for entries by a week.

The parade would be led by 16-year-old carnival queen Rachel Sanders, and her attendants Lorraine Vincent and June Trapnell.

A parish priest approached the Mercury in hopes of finding the owner of a stray dog before it was destroyed.

A pensions protest march by over 200 members of NALGO delayed Mr. Richard Crossman, Secretary of State for Health and Social Security, when he paid a visit to Weston-super-Mare to adress a packed Labour Party meeting. Picture: WESTON MERCURY

A golden retriever was brought to the vicar of Christ Church vicar CP Searle, by a parishioner who had found the dog stray.

The Searle family discovered the dog, believed to be seven years old, was called Tina after several unsuccessful attempts to have it respond to a variety of names.

The dog lived with the family for a week and was well-behaved and good-tempered.

However, since the family already had a dog and cat, Rev Searle had to take Tina to the RSPCA where unless someone came forward to claim her or offer her a home within a week, Tina would have to be put down.

