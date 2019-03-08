Picture Past: September 12, 1969
PUBLISHED: 16:00 14 September 2019
Archant
Weston was set to receive more cash for house loans after the Labour Government almost trebled the amount of money allocated to the borough council.
In April the Government had allocated a £30,000 budget to the corporation, however this was increased by £83,000 in September.
This came at the perfect time for the council as its loan fund had been exhausted due to a massive rise in applicants.
Nationally the figure agreed for local authority house purchases in 1969-70 was increased from £30million to £55million, with the additional money given to 150 areas with a significant housing need.
Weston's Deputy Treasurer G.H Longden said: "We are very pleased because it means we can continue with loans to people who in the main cannot get money through a building society."
n Postmen were getting confused in Banwell and St Georges due to new homes not being properly numbered.
At a parish council meeting, St Georges representative, J Mason said he was tired of raising the issue when nothing was being done.
"This is getting really serious, he said.
"There have been several instances of doctors and ambulance men experiencing difficulty in finding houses.
"I like the old country idea of naming houses but it is completely out of date."
n Two boys broke into a Weston department store and cooked themselves dinner.
Weston juvenile court heard how the pair, aged 10 and 11, used the shop's stove to cook themselves egg and chips before helping themselves to ice cream.
They then stole a city jail, two wolves heads and canon from the toys department.
The boys also pleaded guilty to breaking into a printer's premises and stealing seven pen-knives and a magnifying glass.
The oldest boy was sent to a children's home for two years, while the younger was given a two-year conditional discharge and ordered to pay five shillings compensation for the food he had eaten.
n A man was given a conditional discharge for swearing at a signal man after he could not cross a railway line.
The 32-year-old St Georges man pleaded guilty to using abusive words likely to cause offence at Axbridge's magistrates court.
A witness told the man to curb his language because others were present.