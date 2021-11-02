Finalists of art competition to go display in Weston

The finalists of the Picture This art contest will have their work displayed in Weston's Sovereign Centre. - Credit: North Somerset Council

The finalists of a council-ran art contest will have their final pieces displayed to the public today (Tuesday) before a judging panel crowns the winner.

The Picture This competition asked artists to convey what they feel would be the best way to combat climate change, leaving a better world for the future.

North Somerset Council's executive for climate emergency told the Mercury and that she was pleased with the number of young people who submitted work for the competition.

Cllr Bridget Petty said: “Picture This was an opportunity to ask people what a brighter future could look like.

"Until we can picture it, we can not build a fairer future.

“Climate justice is about ensuring our younger generation, and future generations, are not unfairly burdened with the impacts of carbon emissions of today, so I am particularly pleased that many young people took part in Picture This."

Anyone was eligible for Picture This which the council ran alongside Culture Weston, an initiative dedicated to 'Weston’s daily life and future growth'.

Culture Weston's programme manager Tom Newman revealed that contestants reimagined North Somerset to be made up of carbon-neutral communities where greenhouse gas emissions are reduced as close to zero as possible, with the remaining amount removed through means such as planting trees.

Mr Newman said: "The entrants did a fantastic job of imagining a net-zero carbon future for North Somerset and created some very exciting artworks that visualise a much brighter future.

"A future where we have adapted to use low carbon technologies and are more resilient to climate change.”

The showcase will be held in the Sovereign Centre where people can view the artworks for two weeks, beginning on November 2.

Judging will be based on 'their creativity and ability to engage people in thinking about a net-zero carbon future.'

The exhibition will be accompanied by music created by young people with special educational needs and disabilities who attend mainstream schools in North Somerset.