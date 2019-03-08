Gallery

Pictures: Hundreds take part in duck race

Race marshalls and organisers at Cheddar Lions duck race. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

A bank holiday tradition went swimmingly on Monday.

Cheddar Rainbows helping out at Cheddar Lions duck race for their 'night at the library' badges. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Cheddar Rainbows helping out at Cheddar Lions duck race for their 'night at the library' badges. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Cheddar Lions' annual race saw 1,750 yellow plastic ducks released into the river for the popular fundraiser.

The Lions' Sylvia Cook said: "The public came out in great numbers to support the event and the Gorge came alive with cheering and laughing as the ducks appeared.

"The community all give generous support to this event and it was good to see the Gorge businesses really busy all day.

"Cheddar Vale Lions Club will be presenting Children's Hospice South West with an approximate amount of £1,500 once our treasurer has finally totted up the takings and donations that were received on the day."

Two races were held with Holly (duck number 618) winning the opener, ahead of Jane (001) and Sarah (265). In the second race, Natasha won (497), beating Christine (356) and Mrs E (250). The top three won prizes.