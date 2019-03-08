Advanced search

Pictures: Hundreds take part in duck race

PUBLISHED: 17:00 29 May 2019

Race marshalls and organisers at Cheddar Lions duck race. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Race marshalls and organisers at Cheddar Lions duck race. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Archant

A bank holiday tradition went swimmingly on Monday.

Cheddar Rainbows helping out at Cheddar Lions duck race for their 'night at the library' badges. Picture: MARK ATHERTONCheddar Rainbows helping out at Cheddar Lions duck race for their 'night at the library' badges. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Cheddar Lions' annual race saw 1,750 yellow plastic ducks released into the river for the popular fundraiser.

The Lions' Sylvia Cook said: "The public came out in great numbers to support the event and the Gorge came alive with cheering and laughing as the ducks appeared.

"The community all give generous support to this event and it was good to see the Gorge businesses really busy all day.

"Cheddar Vale Lions Club will be presenting Children's Hospice South West with an approximate amount of £1,500 once our treasurer has finally totted up the takings and donations that were received on the day."

Cheddar Lions duck race. Picture: MARK ATHERTONCheddar Lions duck race. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Cheddar Lions duck race. Picture: MARK ATHERTONCheddar Lions duck race. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Photo finish at Cheddar Lions duck race. Picture: MARK ATHERTONPhoto finish at Cheddar Lions duck race. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Getting ready for the start of Cheddar Lions duck race. Picture: MARK ATHERTONGetting ready for the start of Cheddar Lions duck race. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

The start of Cheddar Lions duck race. Picture: MARK ATHERTONThe start of Cheddar Lions duck race. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Two races were held with Holly (duck number 618) winning the opener, ahead of Jane (001) and Sarah (265). In the second race, Natasha won (497), beating Christine (356) and Mrs E (250). The top three won prizes.

Photo finish at Cheddar Lions duck race. Picture: MARK ATHERTONPhoto finish at Cheddar Lions duck race. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Most Read

Weston High Street shop shuts down

High Street, Weston. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Council reveals aspirations for 700 homes near Weston

The development will be close to Locking Parklands.

Police hunt man over ‘child abduction attempt’

Police are searching for a white man following the incident near Summer Lane. Pictures: Mark Atherton & Google Maps

New leader of North Somerset Council reveals reform plans

Cllr Don Davies.

Brexit Party win EU vote in North Somerset

European Parliament elections were held on Thursday in the UK.

