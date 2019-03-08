Advanced search

Cider and music festival attracts huge crowd

PUBLISHED: 13:00 05 September 2019

Cider and music festival at Ashgrove Farm, Sand in aid of the air ambulance. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

A cider and music festival celebrated its seventh year running on Saturday.

The event which was in Ashgrove Farm, in Wedmore, was raising money for the air ambulance.

Some performers dressed in onesies as crowds looked on drinking Somerset ciders and beers with friends and families.

There was a large bonfire and fire pits but a huge marquee was set up in case it rained.

The family event, included a barbecue, a hog roast and all the ingredients used, such as cheese and pickles, were either produced on the farm or from local farmers.

Organiser and cider maker, Tony Lee, hopes to donate £1,000 to the charity from the funds collected on the day.

He said: "It was a brilliant event, we are still counting how much money we raised for the charity.

"We saw around 450 people attend and it was a great day.

"We're looking forward to (holding it again) next year."

