Gallery

Vets practice holds community fun dog show at Hutton Moor sports hall

Green Pastures Vets' community dog day and show at Hutton Moor. Adam Cottle and Emma John with Jenny. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

Every dog has its day and for Weston pet owners that day was Sunday.

Green Pastures Vets held a dog show at Hutton Moor Leisure Centre, in Weston, at the weekend.

The community show saw dogs of all shapes, sizes and breeds compete in categories.

A raffle was held offering a variety of prizes, including Hutton Moor swimming passes, a selection of collars from K9 Designs Dog Boutique, a collar and lead set from Oscar and Hooch.

Green Pastures Vets’ community dog day and show at Hutton Moor. Adam Cottle and Emma John with Jenny. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Green Pastures Vets’ community dog day and show at Hutton Moor. Adam Cottle and Emma John with Jenny. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Green Pastures Vets’ community dog day and show at Hutton Moor. Greg Clarke and Annie Sulivan with Stanley and Susan. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Green Pastures Vets’ community dog day and show at Hutton Moor. Greg Clarke and Annie Sulivan with Stanley and Susan. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Green Pastures Vets’ community dog day and show at Hutton Moor. David Bradford with Yogi Bear. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Green Pastures Vets’ community dog day and show at Hutton Moor. David Bradford with Yogi Bear. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Green Pastures Vets’ community dog day, Mike Edwards, Megan Haldare, Maggie Lau and Arrianne Scoins. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Green Pastures Vets’ community dog day, Mike Edwards, Megan Haldare, Maggie Lau and Arrianne Scoins. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

The Green Pastures Vets' Dog Day helped raise funds for the Pets as Therapy organisation. Sarah Lindsey, Agnieszka Soshowska with Jessica and dog Olive. Picture: MARK ATHERTON The Green Pastures Vets' Dog Day helped raise funds for the Pets as Therapy organisation. Sarah Lindsey, Agnieszka Soshowska with Jessica and dog Olive. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

The Green Pastures Vets' Dog Day helped raise funds for the Pets as Therapy organisation. Picture: MARK ATHERTON The Green Pastures Vets' Dog Day helped raise funds for the Pets as Therapy organisation. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

The Green Pastures Vets' Dog Day helped raise funds for the Pets as Therapy organisation. Picture: MARK ATHERTON The Green Pastures Vets' Dog Day helped raise funds for the Pets as Therapy organisation. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

