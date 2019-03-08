Gallery
Vets practice holds community fun dog show at Hutton Moor sports hall
PUBLISHED: 08:30 05 October 2019
Archant
Every dog has its day and for Weston pet owners that day was Sunday.
Green Pastures Vets’ community dog day and show at Hutton Moor. Picture: MARK ATHERTON
Green Pastures Vets held a dog show at Hutton Moor Leisure Centre, in Weston, at the weekend.
The community show saw dogs of all shapes, sizes and breeds compete in categories.
A raffle was held offering a variety of prizes, including Hutton Moor swimming passes, a selection of collars from K9 Designs Dog Boutique, a collar and lead set from Oscar and Hooch.
Green Pastures Vets’ community dog day and show at Hutton Moor. Adam Cottle and Emma John with Jenny. Picture: MARK ATHERTON
Green Pastures Vets’ community dog day and show at Hutton Moor. Greg Clarke and Annie Sulivan with Stanley and Susan. Picture: MARK ATHERTON
Green Pastures Vets’ community dog day and show at Hutton Moor. David Bradford with Yogi Bear. Picture: MARK ATHERTON
Green Pastures Vets’ community dog day, Mike Edwards, Megan Haldare, Maggie Lau and Arrianne Scoins. Picture: MARK ATHERTON
The Green Pastures Vets' Dog Day helped raise funds for the Pets as Therapy organisation. Sarah Lindsey, Agnieszka Soshowska with Jessica and dog Olive. Picture: MARK ATHERTON
The Green Pastures Vets' Dog Day helped raise funds for the Pets as Therapy organisation. Picture: MARK ATHERTON
The Green Pastures Vets' Dog Day helped raise funds for the Pets as Therapy organisation. Picture: MARK ATHERTON
