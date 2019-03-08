Advanced search

Gallery

Vets practice holds community fun dog show at Hutton Moor sports hall

PUBLISHED: 08:30 05 October 2019

Green Pastures Vets’ community dog day and show at Hutton Moor. Adam Cottle and Emma John with Jenny. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Green Pastures Vets' community dog day and show at Hutton Moor. Adam Cottle and Emma John with Jenny. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Archant

Every dog has its day and for Weston pet owners that day was Sunday.

Green Pastures Vets’ community dog day and show at Hutton Moor. Picture: MARK ATHERTONGreen Pastures Vets’ community dog day and show at Hutton Moor. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Green Pastures Vets held a dog show at Hutton Moor Leisure Centre, in Weston, at the weekend.

The community show saw dogs of all shapes, sizes and breeds compete in categories.

A raffle was held offering a variety of prizes, including Hutton Moor swimming passes, a selection of collars from K9 Designs Dog Boutique, a collar and lead set from Oscar and Hooch.

Green Pastures Vets’ community dog day and show at Hutton Moor. Picture: MARK ATHERTONGreen Pastures Vets’ community dog day and show at Hutton Moor. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Green Pastures Vets’ community dog day and show at Hutton Moor. Adam Cottle and Emma John with Jenny. Picture: MARK ATHERTONGreen Pastures Vets’ community dog day and show at Hutton Moor. Adam Cottle and Emma John with Jenny. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Green Pastures Vets’ community dog day and show at Hutton Moor. Picture: MARK ATHERTONGreen Pastures Vets’ community dog day and show at Hutton Moor. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Green Pastures Vets’ community dog day and show at Hutton Moor. Greg Clarke and Annie Sulivan with Stanley and Susan. Picture: MARK ATHERTONGreen Pastures Vets’ community dog day and show at Hutton Moor. Greg Clarke and Annie Sulivan with Stanley and Susan. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Green Pastures Vets’ community dog day and show at Hutton Moor. David Bradford with Yogi Bear. Picture: MARK ATHERTONGreen Pastures Vets’ community dog day and show at Hutton Moor. David Bradford with Yogi Bear. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Green Pastures Vets’ community dog day and show at Hutton Moor. Picture: MARK ATHERTONGreen Pastures Vets’ community dog day and show at Hutton Moor. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Green Pastures Vets’ community dog day, Mike Edwards, Megan Haldare, Maggie Lau and Arrianne Scoins. Picture: MARK ATHERTONGreen Pastures Vets’ community dog day, Mike Edwards, Megan Haldare, Maggie Lau and Arrianne Scoins. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

The Green Pastures Vets' Dog Day helped raise funds for the Pets as Therapy organisation. Sarah Lindsey, Agnieszka Soshowska with Jessica and dog Olive. Picture: MARK ATHERTONThe Green Pastures Vets' Dog Day helped raise funds for the Pets as Therapy organisation. Sarah Lindsey, Agnieszka Soshowska with Jessica and dog Olive. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

The Green Pastures Vets' Dog Day helped raise funds for the Pets as Therapy organisation. Picture: MARK ATHERTONThe Green Pastures Vets' Dog Day helped raise funds for the Pets as Therapy organisation. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

The Green Pastures Vets' Dog Day helped raise funds for the Pets as Therapy organisation. Picture: MARK ATHERTONThe Green Pastures Vets' Dog Day helped raise funds for the Pets as Therapy organisation. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Green Pastures Vets’ community dog day and show at Hutton Moor. Adam Cottle and Emma John with Jenny. Picture: MARK ATHERTONGreen Pastures Vets’ community dog day and show at Hutton Moor. Adam Cottle and Emma John with Jenny. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Green Pastures Vets’ community dog day and show at Hutton Moor. Picture: MARK ATHERTONGreen Pastures Vets’ community dog day and show at Hutton Moor. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Green Pastures Vets’ community dog day, Mike Edwards, Megan Haldare, Maggie Lau and Arrianne Scoins. Picture: MARK ATHERTONGreen Pastures Vets’ community dog day, Mike Edwards, Megan Haldare, Maggie Lau and Arrianne Scoins. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Green Pastures Vets’ community dog day and show at Hutton Moor. David Bradford with Yogi Bear. Picture: MARK ATHERTONGreen Pastures Vets’ community dog day and show at Hutton Moor. David Bradford with Yogi Bear. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Green Pastures Vets’ community dog day and show at Hutton Moor. Greg Clarke and Annie Sulivan with Stanley and Susan. Picture: MARK ATHERTONGreen Pastures Vets’ community dog day and show at Hutton Moor. Greg Clarke and Annie Sulivan with Stanley and Susan. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Most Read

Argos set to close High Street store next year

Argos in Weston High Street will close next year. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Pregnant woman suffers terrifying five-hour ordeal at hands of child’s father

Rhys Ingham was sentenced to 14 months in prison for ABh and assaulting an emergency worker at Bristol Crown Court on September 19. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Man dies in hospital after being on fire

Stradling Avenue, Weston.Picture: Google Street View

Weather warning issued for Weston

Photos taken during a walk around Weston in the rain. Picture: Terry Kelly

Cannabis centre to open soon in Weston

Artist Lin Toulcher with people who use the centre. Picture: Stephen Sumner/BBC

Most Read

Argos set to close High Street store next year

Argos in Weston High Street will close next year. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Pregnant woman suffers terrifying five-hour ordeal at hands of child’s father

Rhys Ingham was sentenced to 14 months in prison for ABh and assaulting an emergency worker at Bristol Crown Court on September 19. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Man dies in hospital after being on fire

Stradling Avenue, Weston.Picture: Google Street View

Weather warning issued for Weston

Photos taken during a walk around Weston in the rain. Picture: Terry Kelly

Cannabis centre to open soon in Weston

Artist Lin Toulcher with people who use the centre. Picture: Stephen Sumner/BBC

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Vets practice holds community fun dog show at Hutton Moor sports hall

Green Pastures Vets’ community dog day and show at Hutton Moor. Adam Cottle and Emma John with Jenny. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Man dies in hospital after being on fire

Stradling Avenue, Weston.Picture: Google Street View

Win tickets to the Joker

Joaquin Phoenix stars as the Joker in Tod Phillips' biopic.

Consultation on hospital a ‘Trojan horse’ ahead of future downgrades, say campaigners

Save Weston A&E protesters gathered outside Weston Town Hall before the meeting. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Thousands of women in North Somerset to wait longer for pension after High Court defeat

Campaigners outside the Royal Courts of Justice in London. Picture: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists