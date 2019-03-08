Advanced search

PHOTOS: Novelty carrots and giant cabbages wow judges at village show

PUBLISHED: 10:18 12 September 2019 | UPDATED: 17:19 12 September 2019

Steve Parkinson with his novelty carrott .

(C)2016 Jeremy Long / JCLPhotography, all rights reserved

Banwell Gardening Club enjoyed its 'best show in years' at the weekend, with hundreds of exhibits on display.

Melissa and her mum Claire Sunshine with their brownies and paper flowers .Melissa and her mum Claire Sunshine with their brownies and paper flowers .

The annual horticultural show was held at the village hall on Saturday, with 'brilliant' flowers, vegetables, bakes and crafts entered in the competition.

The hall was packed with vibrant roses, dahlias and fuchsias as Banwell's keen gardeners showed off the fruits of their labour over the summer.

Chairman Tom Couch was delighted with the 'brilliant' displays.

He said: "The show was one of the best that we have had for some years.

Show chairman Tom Couch.Show chairman Tom Couch.

"The number of entries was well up on other years with more than 300 exhibits and this all went to making a very good show.

"We have to thank every person who entered the show, as well as praise the hard work put in by the committee and helpers which helped set up, run and take down the show, all under the guidance of show secretary Lyn Ralph."

Jacki Parkindon with her homemade eclairs .Jacki Parkindon with her homemade eclairs .

Hilary Bibb with her giant pumpkin which they decided not to weigh as it would have broken the scales .Hilary Bibb with her giant pumpkin which they decided not to weigh as it would have broken the scales .

Barry Taylor with his giant cabbage.Barry Taylor with his giant cabbage.

Joyce Hemmings with her lemon drizzle cake .Joyce Hemmings with her lemon drizzle cake .

