PHOTOS: Novelty carrots and giant cabbages wow judges at village show
PUBLISHED: 10:18 12 September 2019 | UPDATED: 17:19 12 September 2019
Banwell Gardening Club enjoyed its 'best show in years' at the weekend, with hundreds of exhibits on display.
The annual horticultural show was held at the village hall on Saturday, with 'brilliant' flowers, vegetables, bakes and crafts entered in the competition.
The hall was packed with vibrant roses, dahlias and fuchsias as Banwell's keen gardeners showed off the fruits of their labour over the summer.
Chairman Tom Couch was delighted with the 'brilliant' displays.
He said: "The show was one of the best that we have had for some years.
"The number of entries was well up on other years with more than 300 exhibits and this all went to making a very good show.
"We have to thank every person who entered the show, as well as praise the hard work put in by the committee and helpers which helped set up, run and take down the show, all under the guidance of show secretary Lyn Ralph."