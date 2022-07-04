PICTURES: All enjoy Weston Pride at Grove Park

Gallery

Hundreds enjoyed celebrating in Weston at the weekend (July 2-3) as music, drag acts and powerful speeches brought the crowd together for the national 50-year marking of the Pride events.

Two days of events were staged at Grove Park and saw acts such as Divina de Campo, Amrick Chann, Kelly Wilde and Haus of La'caj bring much joy to an important protest of love.

Saturday saw drizzly weather start the festivities but as the day went on, sunshine replaced the showers. Sunday also saw bright and hot weather.

Weston's mayor, Cllr Sonia Russe, gave a speech to the large crowd on Saturday.

She said: "Pride celebrates equality and diversity. For decades they have contributed to many worthy causes within the town and to the community as a whole."

It was the first time since the start of the pandemic LGBTQ+ people, and everyone else, could enjoy the party.

In 2020 and 2021, Weston Pride was an online only event due to coronavirus restrictions.

The weekend also marked 50 years since the first official UK Gay Pride Rally, held in London on July 1, 1972.

Food and drink was on offer, as well as stalls from local community groups. Some of the groups at the party were GWR, Weston's Labour Party, the Green Party, unions, the RSPB and North Somerset LGBT+ Forum.

Drag act Fanny Burns returned to host Pride for her third year running. She will also host UK national pride when it comes to Weston next year.

