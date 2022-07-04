News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Weston Mercury > News

PICTURES: All enjoy Weston Pride at Grove Park

Charlie Williams

Published: 2:51 PM July 4, 2022
WSM Pride at Grove Park. Picture: Charlie Williams.

WSM Pride at Grove Park. Picture: Charlie Williams. - Credit: Archant

Hundreds enjoyed celebrating in Weston at the weekend (July 2-3) as music, drag acts and powerful speeches brought the crowd together for the national 50-year marking of the Pride events. 

Two days of events were staged at Grove Park and saw acts such as Divina de Campo, Amrick Chann, Kelly Wilde and Haus of La'caj bring much joy to an important protest of love. 

WSM Pride at Grove Park. 

WSM Pride at Grove Park. - Credit: ML Photography

WSM Pride at Grove Park. Picture: Charlie Williams.

WSM Pride at Grove Park. Picture: Charlie Williams. - Credit: Archant

Saturday saw drizzly weather start the festivities but as the day went on, sunshine replaced the showers. Sunday also saw bright and hot weather.

Weston's mayor, Cllr Sonia Russe, gave a speech to the large crowd on Saturday.

She said: "Pride celebrates equality and diversity. For decades they have contributed to many worthy causes within the town and to the community as a whole."

WSM Pride 2022. Picture: Charlie Williams. 

WSM Pride 2022. Picture: Charlie Williams. - Credit: Archant

Krissy Hamilton, James Morgan, Nigel Briers

WSM Pride team leaders Krissy Hamilton, James Morgan, Nigel Briers. - Credit: ML Photography

WSM Pride 2022. Picture: Charlie Williams. 

WSM Pride 2022. Picture: Charlie Williams. - Credit: Archant

It was the first time since the start of the pandemic LGBTQ+ people, and everyone else, could enjoy the party.

In 2020 and 2021, Weston Pride was an online only event due to coronavirus restrictions. 

The weekend also marked 50 years since the first official UK Gay Pride Rally, held in London on July 1, 1972.

WSM Pride at Grove Park. Picture: Charlie Williams.

WSM Pride at Grove Park. Picture: Charlie Williams. - Credit: Archant

Food and drink was on offer, as well as stalls from local community groups. Some of the groups at the party were GWR, Weston's Labour Party, the Green Party, unions, the RSPB and North Somerset LGBT+ Forum. 

FANNY BURNS

Host Fanny Burns returned for her third year at WSM Pride. - Credit: Archant

Drag act Fanny Burns returned to host Pride for her third year running. She will also host UK national pride when it comes to Weston next year.  

WSM Pride at Grove Park. Picture: Charlie Williams.

Niamh Phillips at WSM Pride. Picture: Charlie Williams. - Credit: Archant

WSM Pride.

WSM Pride. - Credit: ML Photography

Esme Taylor and her friend at WSM Pride. 

Esme Taylor and her friend at WSM Pride. - Credit: Archant

WSM Pride.

WSM Pride. - Credit: ML Photography

WSM Pride at Grove Park 2022. Picture: Charlie Williams. 

WSM Pride at Grove Park 2022. Picture: Charlie Williams. - Credit: Archant

WSM Pride at Grove Park. Picture: Charlie Williams.

WSM Pride at Grove Park. Picture: Charlie Williams. - Credit: Archant

PCSO's play with Visit Weston's Tic Tuc at WSM Pride. Picture: Charlie Williams. 

PCSO's play with Visit Weston's Tic Tuc at WSM Pride. Picture: Charlie Williams. - Credit: Archant

WSM Pride. Picture: Charlie Williams. 

WSM Pride. Picture: Charlie Williams. - Credit: Archant

WSM Pride. Picture: Charlie Williams. 

WSM Pride. Picture: Charlie Williams. - Credit: Archant

Weston Labour Party stall. (L-R) Cllr Ciarán Cronnelly, Cllr Catherine Gibbons, Daniel Aldridge. Picture: Charlie Williams. 

Weston Labour Party stall. (L-R) Cllr Ciarán Cronnelly, Cllr Catherine Gibbons, Daniel Aldridge. Picture: Charlie Williams. - Credit: Archant

WSM Pride at Grove Park. Picture: Charlie Williams.

WSM Pride at Grove Park. Picture: Charlie Williams. - Credit: Archant

Kelly Wilde at WSM Pride. 

Kelly Wilde at WSM Pride. - Credit: ML Photography

WSM Pride at Grove Park. 

WSM Pride at Grove Park. - Credit: ML Photography

WSM Pride at Grove Park. Picture: Charlie Williams.

WSM Pride at Grove Park. Picture: Charlie Williams. - Credit: Archant

WSM Pride at Grove Park. Picture: Charlie Williams.

WSM Pride at Grove Park. Picture: Charlie Williams. - Credit: Archant

WSM Pride at Grove Park. Picture: Charlie Williams.

WSM Pride at Grove Park. Picture: Charlie Williams. - Credit: Archant

WSM Pride at Grove Park. Picture: Charlie Williams.

WSM Pride at Grove Park. Picture: Charlie Williams. - Credit: Archant

Weston's mayor Cllr Sonia Russe (right) with former mayor Cllr James Clayton. 

Weston's mayor Cllr Sonia Russe (right) with former mayor Cllr James Clayton. - Credit: Archant

WSM Pride at Grove Park 2022. Picture: Charlie Williams. 

WSM Pride at Grove Park 2022. Picture: Charlie Williams. - Credit: Archant

Headliner Divina de Campo at WSM Pride. 

Headliner Divina de Campo at WSM Pride. - Credit: ML Photography

WSM Pride at Grove Park. Picture: Charlie Williams.

WSM Pride at Grove Park. Picture: Charlie Williams. - Credit: Archant


Weston-super-Mare News

