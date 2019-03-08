Gallery
PICTURES: Red Arrows and Concorde at model air show
PUBLISHED: 08:51 16 July 2019
Archant
The Red Arrows may not have been able to perform fully at Weston Air Festival last month, but a replica version entertained a large crowd at the weekend.
Matt and Steven Bishop with their jet engine model Red Arrows at Woodspring Model Air Show. Picture: MARK ATHERTON
Woodspring Model Air Show took place on Saturday and Sunday in Claverham, and saw spectators enjoy a thrilling sight of remote-controlled planes taking to the sky.
This year's event was a milestone one for Woodspring Wings and it marked its 30th anniversary.
Shelly Redworth with some of her models at Woodspring Model Air Show. Picture: MARK ATHERTON
Andy Johnson's one-tenth model of the world's most famous jet - Concorde - was arguably the biggest draw of the weekend.
But a Battle of Britain Memorial Flight, model Vulcan Bomber and replica Red Arrows jets meant there was a lot to see and enjoy across both days.
The event was held at Claverham Airfield and fireworks were set off at the end of the festival.
Trade stalls and food carts managed to do a roaring trade over the weekend as well.
Woodspring Model Air Show at Claverham Airfield, Claverham Drove.
Sharon Stiles with some of her models at Woodspring Model Air Show. Picture: MARK ATHERTON
Woodspring Model Air Show at Claverham Airfield, Claverham Drove.
Woodspring Model Air Show at Claverham Airfield, Claverham Drove.
Nigel Morris with one of his models at Woodspring Model Air Show. Picture: MARK ATHERTON
Sonny Milgate with some of his aircraft at Woodspring Model Air Show. Picture: MARK ATHERTON
Woodspring Model Air Show at Claverham Airfield, Claverham Drove.
Woodspring Model Air Show at Claverham Airfield, Claverham Drove.