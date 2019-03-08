Charming pictures taken for iWitness24
PUBLISHED: 18:00 15 March 2019
(c) copyright newzulu.com
Readers of the Midweek and Weston Mercury have sent in beautiful pictures of the town they live in this week.
Beata Maciejczyk has taken a lovely photo of flowers in bloom ahead of spring.
Grant Cameron took a snapshot of Weston’s choppy sea in blustery winds when storm Freya hit the town earlier this month.
He has also taken a photo of when waves hit the shoreline at the town’s beach.
James Morrissey has taken a serene picture of Weston’s Grand Pier on a sunny day.
Antony Baker took an image of a beach visitor with a horse wondering across Sand Bay.
He has also taken a picture of the beautiful colours displayed on the trees at Ashcombe Park.
Finally, Joanne Martin has taken a snapshot of leaves on a frosty winter’s morning.
To upload your own photos, which could appear in either paper, visit www.iwitness24.co.uk