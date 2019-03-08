Charming pictures taken for iWitness24

Early springtime flowers in bloom. (c) copyright newzulu.com

Readers of the Midweek and Weston Mercury have sent in beautiful pictures of the town they live in this week.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Weston's sea when storm Freya hit. Weston's sea when storm Freya hit.

Beata Maciejczyk has taken a lovely photo of flowers in bloom ahead of spring.

Grant Cameron took a snapshot of Weston’s choppy sea in blustery winds when storm Freya hit the town earlier this month.

He has also taken a photo of when waves hit the shoreline at the town’s beach.

James Morrissey has taken a serene picture of Weston’s Grand Pier on a sunny day.

Choppy seas on Weston beach. Choppy seas on Weston beach.

Antony Baker took an image of a beach visitor with a horse wondering across Sand Bay.

He has also taken a picture of the beautiful colours displayed on the trees at Ashcombe Park.

Finally, Joanne Martin has taken a snapshot of leaves on a frosty winter’s morning.

To upload your own photos, which could appear in either paper, visit www.iwitness24.co.uk

A picture of Weston's Grand Pier during February's warmer weather. A picture of Weston's Grand Pier during February's warmer weather.

Horse on the beach at Sand Bay. Horse on the beach at Sand Bay.

Colours in Ashcombe park Colours in Ashcombe park