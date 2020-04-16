Advanced search

Jesus seen jogging through the streets of Weston - Club raises NHS cash with solo fun runs

PUBLISHED: 18:00 16 April 2020

Members of Trail running Weston Athletic Club are raising cash for the NHS by taking part in solo fancy dress fun runs. Picture: TWAC

Archant

A Weston running group has raised more than a few smiles, and a £1,000 for charity by turning their daily hours exercise into a fun run.

Trail Weston Athletic Club (TWAC) has so far raised £1,220 for the NHS by taking to the streets in fancy dress for solo fun runs around the town.

More than 30 members of the club have taken part in the fun, which involves the runners going for their daily exercise allocation in different themed fancy dress each day from April 10-19.

This has led to numerous sighting of superheroes, disco divas, confused Chris Kringles, and even Jesus out jogging on the streets of Weston.

The group started a JustGiving page to help their fundraising fancy dress challenge on Saturday, and are continuing to see a steady stream of donations from well-wishers every day.

Organiser, Lee Francis said: “During these difficult times the members of TWAC thought it would be good for us as a group to try and do something to raise money for the hospital but also make people smile at the same time, and we know how much both are needed at the moment.

“We are a very sociable running club, and we get together at Christmas and a few other times in the year, and all wear fancy dress.

“I thought as everyone was missing each other and only had social media, we could make it more fun, by doing our daily exercise in fancy dress

“We often do challenges, like go for runs and get selfies with trigpoints or National Trust signs, so as we are limited to staying very local to our own houses this made perfect sense.

“As many of the members have missed out on races and our club has suspended membership fees this year, it made good sense to raise some money for the NHS, only expecting to raise a couple of hundred pounds, we were very surprised that now we are over a thousand and still getting donations.

“The main idea really was to get people smiling, in the club, and the public, and it seems to have worked.

“We are keen to get the word out about it as lots of people have seen us running around each day.

“Each day has a different theme – Christmas was yesterday, which confused a lot of people.”

Those interested in donating can do so at www.tinyurl.com/wdkam5o

