Holiday park pays tribute to NHS with humongous display
PUBLISHED: 09:00 24 April 2020
Archant
A Somerset holiday park has created a humongous tribute to say a special ‘thank you’ to the NHS.
Warren Farm Holiday Centre in Brean created the huge tribute in honour of the ‘amazing NHS staff’ who are working tirelessly to care for patients during the coronavirus pandemic.
The park’s owners used a ride-on lawnmower to spell out ‘NHS’ in 10-metre high letters on their games field.
Mike Harris, director of Warren Farm Holiday Centre, said: “We are in awe of the amazing NHS staff and other key workers who are working tirelessly at this difficult time.”
“We wanted to do something to show our appreciation and say thank you in our own special way.”
The holiday park remains closed to visitors due to the coronavirus pandemic.
A farm spokesman said they appreciated customers’ patience and support at this time and looked forward to welcoming them back once it is safe to do so.
