Advanced search

Holiday park pays tribute to NHS with humongous display

PUBLISHED: 09:00 24 April 2020

Staff at Warren Farm Holiday Park created this huge tribute to NHS staff. Picture: Warren Farm

Staff at Warren Farm Holiday Park created this huge tribute to NHS staff. Picture: Warren Farm

Archant

A Somerset holiday park has created a humongous tribute to say a special ‘thank you’ to the NHS.

Staff at Warren Farm Holiday Park created this huge tribute to NHS staff. Picture: Warren FarmStaff at Warren Farm Holiday Park created this huge tribute to NHS staff. Picture: Warren Farm

Warren Farm Holiday Centre in Brean created the huge tribute in honour of the ‘amazing NHS staff’ who are working tirelessly to care for patients during the coronavirus pandemic.

The park’s owners used a ride-on lawnmower to spell out ‘NHS’ in 10-metre high letters on their games field.

Mike Harris, director of Warren Farm Holiday Centre, said: “We are in awe of the amazing NHS staff and other key workers who are working tirelessly at this difficult time.”

“We wanted to do something to show our appreciation and say thank you in our own special way.”

The holiday park remains closed to visitors due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A farm spokesman said they appreciated customers’ patience and support at this time and looked forward to welcoming them back once it is safe to do so.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Weston Mercury. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Nightingale hospital covering North Somerset is set to open this weekend

NHS Nightingale Hospital Bristol will open this weekend. Picture: Jane Harris

Coronavirus cases increase by 25 per cent in North Somerset

Rise in coronavirus cases in North Somerset over the weekend.

Nine more coronvirus cases diagnosed in North Somerset

Lab technicians handle suspected COVID-19 samples as they carry out a diagnostic test for coronavirus.

Worle pub could be converted into a nursery

The Woodspring. Picture: Henry Woodsford

A third of North Somerset households are home to someone in most at-risk group for coronavirus

A third of North Somerset households are home to people with a disability or long-term health condition.

Most Read

Nightingale hospital covering North Somerset is set to open this weekend

NHS Nightingale Hospital Bristol will open this weekend. Picture: Jane Harris

Coronavirus cases increase by 25 per cent in North Somerset

Rise in coronavirus cases in North Somerset over the weekend.

Nine more coronvirus cases diagnosed in North Somerset

Lab technicians handle suspected COVID-19 samples as they carry out a diagnostic test for coronavirus.

Worle pub could be converted into a nursery

The Woodspring. Picture: Henry Woodsford

A third of North Somerset households are home to someone in most at-risk group for coronavirus

A third of North Somerset households are home to people with a disability or long-term health condition.

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Village emergency shop opening day hailed ‘great success’

Brent Knoll Emergency Shop opened on Saturday.Picture: Brent Knoll Emergency Shop

North Somerset education trade union backs calls for schools to remain closed

Classrooms at the school as only children of keyworker attend

Weston boss Bartlett takes part in Q&A sessions to stay connected with supporters

Weston manager Scott Bartlett took part in the first of two question and answer sessions.

Weston’s Kearsey raising a few laughs as well as funds for mental health charities

Rob Turner (L), Matt Kearsey and Peter Trego (R) celebrate Weston's win over Winterbourne at Devonshire Road

Great to be a part of Uphill Badminton Club successes says captain Mark Edwards

Back: Mark Edwards, Paul Edwards, Matt Cole. Front: Becky Halfpenny, Christy Cole and Ellie Jewell during the 2012/13 season. Pictue: Uphill Badminton Club
Drive 24