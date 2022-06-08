PICTURES: This Morning films on Weston Grand Pier

Weston took centre stage on daytime TV recently when the popular programme This Morning filmed in the town.

Camera crews, make-up trailers and more rolled into town for the event, which saw the mid-morning ITV show broadcast from the Grand Pier.

It was all part of the pre-Jubilee weekend build up, with a special Royal theme running throughout the programme.

Presenters including Josie Gibson were on the pier, but there was no doubt who the stars were - the people of Weston and the stunning Grand Pier, which looked amazing in the sunshine.

One resident who turned out for the filming said: "It was great to see so much going on in Weston.

"The stars were lovely and took time to talk to us as they worked, which was really nice."

Mercury reader Darren Cameron was among those who went to the see the filming - and took his camera.

