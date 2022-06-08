News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
PICTURES: This Morning films on Weston Grand Pier

Paul Jones

Published: 10:59 AM June 8, 2022
This Morning presenter Josie Gibson with Weston royalist Terry Hutt

This Morning presenter Josie Gibson with Weston royalist Terry Hutt - Credit: Darren Cameron

Weston took centre stage on daytime TV recently when the popular programme This Morning filmed in the town.

Camera crews, make-up trailers and more rolled into town for the event, which saw the mid-morning ITV show broadcast from the Grand Pier.

It was all part of the pre-Jubilee weekend build up, with a special Royal theme running throughout the programme.

Presenters including Josie Gibson were on the pier, but there was no doubt who the stars were - the people of Weston and the stunning Grand Pier, which looked amazing in the sunshine.

One resident who turned out for the filming said: "It was great to see so much going on in Weston.

"The stars were lovely and took time to talk to us as they worked, which was really nice."

Mercury reader Darren Cameron was among those who went to the see the filming - and took his camera.

Crowds at the Grand Pier in Weston for This Morning filming

Crowds at the Grand Pier in Weston for This Morning filming - Credit: Darren Cameron

Presenter Josie Gibson snapping a selfie in Weston

Presenter Josie Gibson snapping a selfie in Weston - Credit: Darren Cameron

Weston royalist Terry Hutt was on This Morning

Weston royalist Terry Hutt was on This Morning - Credit: Darren Cameron

Fans gathered to watch This Morning filming in Weston

Fans gathered to watch This Morning filming in Weston - Credit: Darren Cameron

This Morning presenter Josie Gibson during the programme

This Morning presenter Josie Gibson during the programme - Credit: Darren Cameron


Paul Jones


Carrington Walker


Paul Jones


Carrington Walker

