PICTURES: Hundreds take part in Weston Race For Life

person

Paul Jones

Published: 9:33 AM June 15, 2022
Weston seafront was full of colour and caring as hundreds of people took part in the annual Race For Life.

The event, on June 8, saw around 500 people don their running and walking shoes to complete a 5km route in aid of Cancer Research UK.

Some took part in fancy dress, others running with friends and family to celebrate those loved ones who have come through their cancer journey, while others pay tribute to those who sadly lost their battles.

The charity said around £22,000 was raised through sponsorship, which will help beat cancer through research being carried out in the South West and across the UK.

April Davies, Race for Life event manager, said: "It was great to see all ages take part. There are so many reasons why people walk, jog or run and enter. 

"It always puts a smile on everyone's face knowing what a difference they can make."

Weston-super-Mare News

