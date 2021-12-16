News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Weston Mercury > News

Council receives Royal Pier Hotel planning application

Author Picture Icon

Charlie Williams

Published: 9:34 AM December 16, 2021
An artist's impression of the Royal Pier Hotel concept.

An artist's impression of the Royal Pier Hotel concept. - Credit: CNM Estates

North Somerset Council has received an application to develop on the site of the former Royal Pier Hotel.

Developers have proposed construction of an apartment complex and leisure facilities on the prominent seafront location.

Included in the plans near Prince Consort Gardens are retail units, restaurants and 90 apartments.

Owner of the site, CNM Estates, has drawn up plans with Darling Associates Architects and JLL Associates. CNM also owns Birnbeck Pier until negotiations with North Somerset Council and its private owners are formalised.

READ MORE: Council agrees to purchase Birnbeck Pier from its private owner.

For Sale signs on the hordings around the Royal Pier Hotel site.

For Sale signs on the hordings around the Royal Pier Hotel site. - Credit: Archant

The eight-storey development will see 'high-quality' residential units and a communal roof terrace.

Opposition to the development includes questions surrounding the lack of parking provisions in the area. Plans submitted by CNM under Birnbeck Investment Limited include 65 parking spaces, with 20 below ground. 

New access from Birnbeck Road carpark and Birkett Road has also been drawn up.

Birnbeck Investment Limited said in the application the development will be 'beneficial to the town', delivering 'high-quality' apartments and a 'catalyst for regeneration of the Birnbeck area and coastal walkway'. 

Royal Pier Hotel site with Birnbeck Pier in the background.

Royal Pier Hotel site with Birnbeck Pier in the background. - Credit: Archant

However, the Birnbeck Conservation Group has outlined its fierce opposition to the plans, saying the proposal is 'monstrous in every sense of the word'.

READ MORE: 'Stop the tower block' petition receives more than 1,000 signatures.

A consultation period for comments on the development close December 30 which can be found here. The group has urged the public to submit any rejections to the council by then.

Acting chairman of the conservation group, Chris Quinlan, said: "This is one of the largest and most important developments Weston has seen for a while.

"It's vitally important that everyone comments on the application to this monstrous proposal.

"It speaks volumes that the application represents overdevelopment of the area - for 90 apartments, developers would need 150 parking spaces to satisfy council requirements."

An artist's impression of the proposal for the Royal Pier Hotel site.

An artist's impression of the proposal for the Royal Pier Hotel site. - Credit: CNM Estates

Included in the proposal are plans to retain possession of the existing car park on Birnbeck Road.

Chris added: "One would expect the car park to be transferred to the council, it came as a bit of a shock as it has much value to the community.

"We are very keen to see the area and pier regenerated, that is why people must submit their comments to the council."

North Somerset Council
Weston-super-Mare News
North Somerset News

