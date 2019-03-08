Men wounded outside town centre tavern

The Old Pier Tavern. Picture: Google Archant

Police are appealing for witnesses after two men were wounded outside a town centre pub.

Officers were called to Pier Street, in Burnham, at about 12.45am on October 11 after receiving reports of a disorder outside The Old Pier Tavern.

A man in his 30s was arrested at the scene on suspicion of affray and possession of a bladed article before being taken to hospital for treatment for a wound on his back.

He was then released under investigation.

A short time after, a second wounded man in his 20s, who police believe was also involved in the incident, was treated at Musgrove Park Hospital in Taunton.

An Avon and Somerset Constabulary spokesman said: "Enquiries are ongoing and anyone who witnessed the incident who has not yet spoken to us is asked to phone 101 and provide the call handler with the reference 5219235327.

"You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their anonymous online form."