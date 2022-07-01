'Unavoidable' delays push back pier-to-pier cycle way between Weston and Clevedon

Work on the pier-to-pier way has restarted after a delay. - Credit: Archant

Completion of the new pier-to-pier cycleway between Weston and Clevedon has been pushed back after 'unavoidable delays'.

Originally expected to open next month (July), North Somerset Council (NSC) says plans to fill-in the missing links to the cycleway is now due to arrive next year.

After a two-month pause in construction, works have now restarted on the new River Yeo bridge and route signing.

The cycleway, known as pier-to-pier way, will follow much of the old WC&PR track bed through Woodspring and into Clevedon, and will allow people to effectively walk uninterrupted from Clevedon Pier to Weston's Grand Pier.

The £3million project will connect with Route 33 - the national cycle network between Bristol and Seaton, in Devon.

Pier-to-pier route through Weston, Kewstoke, Wick St Lawrence, the North Somerset Levels and Clevedon.

Works progressing on Clevedon seafront will also be a part of the new route and is due to be completed next year.

A spokesperson for the council said works had to stop unexpectedly due to 'site complexities' and various permissions needed for the new £1.3million bridge at Tutshill Sluice.

They said: "Beaver Bridges Ltd have been appointed to build the bridge which will be used by the local farmer for moving cattle and agricultural machinery while the new cycleway will use the existing river crossings over the Congresbury Yeo and Oldbridge River.

"The project has been jointly funded by National Highways, Sustrans and the European Agricultural Fund for Rural Development.

"The 1.4km shared use walking and cycling path will link Wick Road, Wick St Lawrence and Yeo Bank Lane in Kingston Seymour providing a key link in the Brean to Clevedon route.

The proposed changes to Clevedon seafront.

"The scheme will include highway improvements to junctions along the route, route signing and the upgrading of the existing footpath along Clevedon seawall to allow use by cyclists."

A replica of the Wick St. Lawrence station halt is to also be included as a gateway feature for the cycleway, with a length of track to be laid alongside the station using original rails and some original sleepers.

Chair of North Somerset cycle forum, Adrian Read, said: "I am delighted that the pier-to-pier cycle route linking Weston to Clevedon is progressing well.

"I appreciate the challenges in constructing the new path aimed at commuters, leisure users and tourists but I am sure when it opens early next year it will be successful and used by many."

The route is due to be open in early 2023 with an official opening later in the year.