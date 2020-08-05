Advanced search

Shop to stay closed as it is ‘unsafe’ to reopen

PUBLISHED: 15:55 05 August 2020

Pier View. Birnbeck Regeneration Trust opening part of coastal path due to £12k grant. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

A shop near Birnbeck Pier will not reopen as it is ‘unsafe’ to do so.

The Birnbeck Regeneration Trust and Friends of the Old Pier have revealed over the past two years, Pier View’s structure has deteriorated to such an extent that it is unsafe for public access.

This, combined with the fact that only one visitor at a time would be allowed in due to social distancing, would mean that any repair works would have limited benefit.

Pier View is owned by CNM Estates and will remain so until the completion of the compulsory purchase order process of the pier and its associated land holding, which could take 18 months.

The building will unlikely open again until some time after that process has been completed.

A trust spokesman said: “We are discussing alternatives with North Somerset Council for a temporary building to be in place as an information point and a focus for the community, until final plans have been drawn up and the pier has been rebuilt by the RNLI and opened to the public again.”

