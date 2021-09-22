Pilot dairy facility opens in food innovation centre
- Credit: Food Works
A fully-equipped pilot dairy facility has opened at The Food Works, the region’s food innovation hub.
The Food Works is part of the Junction 21 Enterprise Zone in Weston.
The innovation centre offers food-grade business units, product development kitchens and a business engagement centre with meeting and conference facilities.
Food Works senior technical manager, Rachel Goff, said: “Dairy farming, processing and food production are big business in the South West, with renowned brands and world-famous production regions such as Cheddar on our doorstep.
“Companies of all sizes can hire it for anything from a half day to several weeks. It’s designed for batch and trial runs, research and development work, workshops and training sessions.”
Staff are preparing to host more tours, open events, workshops and dairy demonstrations.
Covid guidelines permitting, the pilot dairy will also be available to hire for related workshops, demos and courses.
For more information, email enquiries@foodworks-sw.co.uk or call 01934 315381.