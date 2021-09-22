News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Weston Mercury > News

Pilot dairy facility opens in food innovation centre

Author Picture Icon

Henry Woodsford

Published: 4:00 PM September 22, 2021   
The pilot dairy facility has opened at the Food Works.

The pilot dairy facility has opened at the Food Works. - Credit: Food Works

A fully-equipped pilot dairy facility has opened at The Food Works, the region’s food innovation hub.

The Food Works is part of the Junction 21 Enterprise Zone in Weston.

The innovation centre offers food-grade business units, product development kitchens and a business engagement centre with meeting and conference facilities.

Food Works senior technical manager, Rachel Goff, said: “Dairy farming, processing and food production are big business in the South West, with renowned brands and world-famous production regions such as Cheddar on our doorstep.

“Companies of all sizes can hire it for anything from a half day to several weeks. It’s designed for batch and trial runs, research and development work, workshops and training sessions.”

Staff are preparing to host more tours, open events, workshops and dairy demonstrations.

Covid guidelines permitting, the pilot dairy will also be available to hire for related workshops, demos and courses.

Most Read

  1. 1 Changes to bus services in Weston
  2. 2 Home Bargains store opens after £1million investment
  3. 3 Luxurious three-bedroom house overlooking Weston seafront
  1. 4 Pub nominated for pub of the year in national awards
  2. 5 Plan to build £30million second school site approved
  3. 6 Pet store to relocate to new unit
  4. 7 Pupil awarded new bike for attending every lesson
  5. 8 Weston celebrates Great Big Green Week
  6. 9 Plans for 60 homes in village rejected after 800 objections
  7. 10 New school welcomes its first pupils

For more information, email enquiries@foodworks-sw.co.uk or call 01934 315381.

Weston-super-Mare News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Ribbon cutting of Aldi with manager Simon Cloke, Team GB's Matt Langridge and staff member Jack.

Gallery

PICTURES: New Aldi store opens in shopping district

Henry Woodsford

Author Picture Icon
In Memoriam

Coronavirus

Poignant artwork installed on Weston beach

Vicky Angear

Author Picture Icon
Rock Salt

New restaurant named Hospitality Hero by Mercury readers

Vicky Angear

Author Picture Icon
Children and adults protested against the proposed Baytree School development in fields off Brookfie

Second school site gets approval despite opposition

Henry Woodsford

Author Picture Icon