Gallery

Microbrewery opens in Weston and launches bottled delivery service

Scott Pinkstone of Pinkers Craft Brewery. Picture: Louisa Pinkstone Archant

A microbrewery has opened up in Weston.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Scott Pinkstone of Pinkers Craft Brewery. Picture: Louisa Pinkstone Scott Pinkstone of Pinkers Craft Brewery. Picture: Louisa Pinkstone

Pinkers Craft Brewery will serve drinkers in the town and its surrounding areas.

Scott Pinkstone set up the microbrewery in his home after gaining licensing permission from North Somerset Council to supply alcohol as off-sales only.

Pinkers Craft Brewery. Picture: Louisa Pinkstone Pinkers Craft Brewery. Picture: Louisa Pinkstone

Scott had planned to sell his beer to pubs, restaurants and sports clubs across North Somerset, but the brewery’s opening has coincided with the coronavirus lockdown.

Pinkers has instead launched a fully contactless home delivery service on its bottled beers.

Pinkers Craft Brewery. Picture: Louisa Pinkstone Pinkers Craft Brewery. Picture: Louisa Pinkstone

A card reader is placed on the end of a three-metre long selfie stick so drinkers can pay on their doorstep while abiding social distancing guidelines.

Scott told the Mercury: “It is a strange time to open a small business and we have had to learn very quickly.

Pinkers Craft Brewery. Picture: Louisa Pinkstone Pinkers Craft Brewery. Picture: Louisa Pinkstone

“We were due to open in March but then Prime Minister Boris Johnson ordered all non-essential businesses to close across the UK to stop the spread of coronavirus.

“Watching the news on TV sent a chill through my body and I thought ‘what are we going to do now’?

Scott Pinkstone of Pinkers Craft Brewery. Picture: Louisa Pinkstone Scott Pinkstone of Pinkers Craft Brewery. Picture: Louisa Pinkstone

“We are producing good quality craft beers to get out to the people of Weston and the support we’ve had so far has been fantastic, we’ve had lots of lovely messages and repeat custom too which is great.”

Scott started home brewing in 2015 and enjoyed experimenting with different ingredients and the chemistry behind beer making.

Pinkers Craft Brewery. Picture: Louisa Pinkstone Pinkers Craft Brewery. Picture: Louisa Pinkstone

He enrolled on various brewing courses to hone his craft and meet brewers from across the South West.

His day job is an engineer but Scott harbours ambitions to become a brewer full-time eventually.

Pinkers Craft Brewery. Picture: Louisa Pinkstone Pinkers Craft Brewery. Picture: Louisa Pinkstone

Scott’s wife Louisa is also involved in the project by running the brewery’s social media channels and collating orders.

Pinkers is using 100 per cent green electricity and aims to be as sustainable as possible, with bottles sterilised and sanitised in order to be reused.

Scott Pinkstone of Pinkers Craft Brewery. Picture: Louisa Pinkstone Scott Pinkstone of Pinkers Craft Brewery. Picture: Louisa Pinkstone

Scott added: “We are not producing huge amounts, we take time with our quality and putting recipes.

“Ultimately we are trying to be different and every two weeks we aim to get a different beer out there.”

To place an order, email pinkerscraftbrewery@gmail.com