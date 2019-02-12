Charity places on offer for RideLondon in aid of Weston Hospicecare

Paul Winspear pictured with fellow RideLondon rider Shane Binding of Worle. Archant

Keen cyclists can apply for a coveted place in one of the nation’s biggest cycling challenges in support of Weston Hospicecare.

The charity has a limited number of places for the RideLondon 100 for fundraisers keen to take part in aid of the hospice.

RideLondon is the UK’s biggest cycling event and the 100-mile race attracted more than 26,000 riders last year, including the hospice’s chief executive Paul Winspear.

This year the race will take place on August 4, with the festival spanning the weekend.

The hospice, along with charities across the nation, receives a limited number of additional entries for people wishing to take part.

Cyclists selected to ride on behalf of the hospice will need to secure their place with a £50 deposit and must pledge at least £450 in donations.

Anyone interested in taking part is encouraged to email simon.angear@westonhospicecare.org.uk as soon as possible to express their interest and reserve a spot.