Somerset's Lord Lieutenant calls for a Jubilee celebration to remember

Author Picture Icon

Charlie Williams

Published: 11:49 AM February 8, 2022
Queen Elizabeth II, during a visit to The Honourable Society of Lincoln's Inn in London to officiall

Queen Elizabeth II. - Credit: PA

The Lord Lieutenant of Somerset is calling on the county’s residents to make the Queen's Platinum Jubilee an 'event to remember'.

February 6, marked Accession Day which celebrated 70 years of the Queen on the throne after her father King George VI died in 1952.

Lord Lieutenant, Annie Maw, is urging people to 'make the most of this once in a lifetime chance' to commemorate a 'unique milestone in the nation’s history'.

Most of the celebrations will take place on the June 2 bank holiday weekend, with the traditional street parties to be held on the last day of the holiday on June 5. 

Mrs Maw, said: "I want to get a full understanding of everything that's taking place across our county, so to create an archive for future generations.

"Everyone who is planning or organising a beacon ceremony, please register it. There is no cost to registering a beacon and it means your event is on the national map - and you can obtain a certificate to mark the occasion."

To register your event and view the interactive map, visit the gov.uk website here. 

