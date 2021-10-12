Miracle plane crash survivor turns celebrates 104th birthday
- Credit: Sanctuary Care
An incredible war hero celebrated his 104th birthday last week.
Arthur celebrated his birthday on October 8 with his family and fellow residents at Beach Lawns Residential and Nursing Home in Weston, where he has a room filled with newspaper cuttings and even a book featuring his ill-fated mission.
Joining pilot Tony Adams as navigator on the Torpedo Aircraft on 20 July 1944, they were briefed to attack shipping off the coast of Norway.
On their return, 40 miles from shore, there was a terrible noise and the engine ripped from its mounting. The plane flipped over and dived into the sea at more than 300mph.
Thankfully, doctors saved his leg from amputation and after seven months in hospital he returned home to his wife Rachel.
The couple went on to have three children, Sheila, John and Peter.
Speaking about his miraculous survival and longevity, Arthur said 'it seems interesting to be alive'.
