News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Weston Mercury > News

Miracle plane crash survivor turns celebrates 104th birthday

Author Picture Icon

Henry Woodsford

Published: 5:11 PM October 12, 2021   
Arthur celebrated his 104th birthday. 

Arthur celebrated his 104th birthday. Sanctuary Care - Credit: Sanctuary Care

An incredible war hero celebrated his 104th birthday last week.

Arthur celebrated his birthday on October 8 with his family and fellow residents at Beach Lawns Residential and Nursing Home in Weston, where he has a room filled with newspaper cuttings and even a book featuring his ill-fated mission.

Joining pilot Tony Adams as navigator on the Torpedo Aircraft on 20 July 1944, they were briefed to attack shipping off the coast of Norway.

On their return, 40 miles from shore, there was a terrible noise and the engine ripped from its mounting. The plane flipped over and dived into the sea at more than 300mph.

Thankfully, doctors saved his leg from amputation and after seven months in hospital he returned home to his wife Rachel.

The couple went on to have three children, Sheila, John and Peter.

Speaking about his miraculous survival and longevity, Arthur said 'it seems interesting to be alive'.


Most Read

  1. 1 Man sentenced after racially abusing a woman following a collision
  2. 2 Banwell bypass route chosen
  3. 3 Meet the owners of Weston's only seafood restaurant
  1. 4 New blue plaque unveiled in Weston
  2. 5 Bristol Bears host exciting Land Rover Premiership Rugby Cup
  3. 6 Grand Pier to host firework show for first time in 18 months
  4. 7 Student senior leadership team appointed at academy
  5. 8 Impressive house in a popular area of Weston
  6. 9 Fantastic Freya picks up brilliant bronze at European Aerobic championships
  7. 10 Bristol Airport awaits decision on expansion as inquiry draws to a close
Weston-super-Mare News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Police asked for witnesses to come forward. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Avon and Somerset Police

Witnesses needed following fatal crash on beach

Carrington Walker

person
Weston Beach Race. 

Gallery

PICTURES: Weston Beach Race returns to seafront

Henry Woodsford

Author Picture Icon
Weston Oktoberfest dampened by rain

Media

PICTURES: Hundreds brave the elements for Weston Oktoberfest

Carrington Walker

person
Police would like to speak to this man in connection with the incident.

CCTV image released after woman sexually assaulted in town centre

Henry Woodsford

Author Picture Icon