Plans for the return of Weston's Race for life

Published: 1:00 PM January 13, 2021

People in North Somerset are being encouraged to join Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life in Weston - staying safe, active and positive beyond lockdown.

The charity is hoping to bring the event to town later in the year, with socially distanced measures in place.

Anyone signing up this January can claim 30 per cent off the entry fee, using the code JAN2021.

Cancer Research UK is predicting a staggering £300million drop in income over the next three years, as a result of the restrictions due to the pandemic.

Money raised will be used to help scientists find new ways to prevent, diagnose and treat cancer.

Around 35,100 people are diagnosed with cancer in the South West.

Cancer Research UK’s event manager for Weston, Katie Cooze, said: “All 400 mass-participation Race for Life events across the UK were cancelled last year to protect the country’s health during the Covid-19 pandemic. So, this year, more than ever, we need people to come together and help beat the disease.”

Participants will set off on the course, either alone, or in small socially distanced groups. Hand sanitiser will also be provided at all events with participants encouraged to use it before and after the event.

Katie added: “We’ll ask participants to respect social distancing before, during and after the event. It means that this year people should refrain from hugging others at the finish line. But we promise our events will remain fun, colourful, emotional and uplifting.“

Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life, in partnership with Tesco, is a series of 3km, 5km, 10km events. This year is the 20th anniversary of Tesco’s partnership with Race for Life.

If any events are cancelled, participants will be informed as soon as possible, and fees refunded.

Katie added: “The Race for Life is a powerful, inspirational movement which unites participants in Weston, with people across Somerset and the UK.

“People get together and remember loved ones lost, or celebrate the lives of those who have survived.”

For more details, or to register, log on to raceforlife.org