Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Plans to revamp community hall to make it more ‘welcoming’

PUBLISHED: 12:20 10 April 2019 | UPDATED: 12:22 10 April 2019

Yatton Recreation Ground and Hangstones Pavilion.

Yatton Recreation Ground and Hangstones Pavilion.

Archant

Changes to a well-used community hall are planned to make it more welcoming.

Hangstones Pavilion is owned by Yatton Parish Council and plays host to committee meetings, community groups and sports teams, with its pitches and grassland popular with clubs and visitors.

However, planning permission is being sought by the parish council to modernise it.

Parish clerk Aleana Baird is based at the pavilion, in Stowey Road, and said there are elements of the site which need to be improved.

She said: “The alterations are to upgrade the toilets because they were built in the 1970s, to provide disabled toilet facilities on the lower floor of the building and to provide a more obvious entrance to that part.

“At the moment the entrance is around the back so not so easy for people to find.

You may also want to watch:

“The new entrance will enter a hall which will have added storage, which is something groups often want if they are a regular booking.

“There will also be a new small meeting room which will also be useful if we wish to talk to people on a private matter or in general its less distracting for others working in the office. It could also act as a rest room for outdoor staff in the winter if the hall is booked.

“The plan is to landscape that face of the building with a planting scheme to make it more attractive and welcoming.”

Other developments to improve Hangstones are underway, including the re-seeding of one of the football pitches. The work has been funded through community grants housing developers building in Yatton have had to pay.

With several housing estates in the pipeline, or under construction, the parish council and volunteers have drawn up a neighbourhood plan for Yatton. It illustrates what villagers would like to see protected in the future and areas of development they consider acceptable among other things.

The draft document was given the green light by an independent inspector and North Somerset Council’s executive earlier in the year, paving the way for a referendum. It will take place tomorrow (Thursday).

To comment on the Hangstones application, visit www.n-somerset.gov.uk/planning and search for application 19/P/0760/FUL

Most Read

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Driver dies after crashing into ditch

Police are appealing for witnesses follwing a fatal crash on B3151 Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Weston man given community order after smashing cars with sledgehammer and animal bone

Oakley was made the subject of a one-year community order. Picture: Mark Atherton

Gas leak closes supermarket

Fire engine at the Tesco's express store in the Boulevard. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Readers react to council’s Tropicana bid failure

The council's bid to revamp the Tropicana was unsuccessful

Most Read

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Driver dies after crashing into ditch

Police are appealing for witnesses follwing a fatal crash on B3151 Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Weston man given community order after smashing cars with sledgehammer and animal bone

Oakley was made the subject of a one-year community order. Picture: Mark Atherton

Gas leak closes supermarket

Fire engine at the Tesco's express store in the Boulevard. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Readers react to council’s Tropicana bid failure

The council's bid to revamp the Tropicana was unsuccessful

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Plans to revamp community hall to make it more ‘welcoming’

Yatton Recreation Ground and Hangstones Pavilion.

Police appeal to find missing dementia suffer

Gino Sidoli Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Arrests made in £2m crackdown on drug and knife crime

Several arrests have been made by Avon and Somerset Constabulary.

Police seek owner of stolen bike

The bike was found in Weston-super-Mare town centre by police officers on Sunday evening. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Hate crime offences on the rise in Avon and Somerset

Almost a quarter of hate crimes went unpunished in Avon and Somerset in a year's period.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists