Cinema submits plan to upgrade its roof and interior units after 'falling into disrepair'

Plans have been submitted to upgrade a Weston town centre cinema.

Odeon has applied to enhance the roof, interior and shopfronts of the grade-II listed building, in The Centre.

All suspended ceilings, floor finishes, timber staircases and timber floors will also be removed to first and second floors, shopfronts and hoardings.

A temporary timber works hoarding will be installed to the pavement in front of the shop units in Walliscote Road. New temporary infill boarding to shopfront openings also form part of the plans.

The existing shop units within the Odeon complex have not been operational for some time, being boarded up and have fallen into disrepair, with the roof to one of the units collapsing, causing water damage internally to the shop unit and to one of the cinema auditorium walls and allowing pigeon infestation to all.

The works aim to stop further deterioration of the units and damage to the cinema.

The cinema and parade of shops were built in 1935 for the Odeon chain, which was founded five years earlier by Oscar Deutsch.



