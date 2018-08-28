Calls for more fashion shops as council holds talks to fill empty units at Sovereign Centre

North Somerset Council is hoping to make more than £1million a year from the Sovereign Shopping Centre. Picture: Mark Atherton Archant

Plans to fill vacant units at Weston’s Sovereign Shopping Centre got people talking on social media.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

North Somerset Council is designing upgrades to the building after the authority finalised a deal to buy the retail complex in August, with hopes of making profits of £1million per year.

But the deal garnered much criticism amid a struggling retail market.

MORE: Retailers approached for Sovereign Centre with upgrades being designed.

A fifth of the units at the Sovereign Centre are empty, but the council has revealed it is working to lure traders to Weston and give the town centre a much-needed boost.

It remains to be seen what type of businesses have been approached but the authority revealed ‘physical changes’ to the centre are being planned, and these could be introduced ‘in the next two to three years’.

A council spokesman said: “Investing in the Sovereign Centre provides a tremendous opportunity to shape and lead the regeneration of Weston.”

Many readers took to social media to discuss what shops they would like to see.

Gill Rogers wrote: “A music shop offering free taster sessions to anyone who wants to learn to play an instrument, with a practice room for children who have no facilities in school.”

Claire Louise said: “I’d like a men’s clothing shop, and a children’s toy shop.”

Ian Stone commented: “A clothes shop for men and a toy shop and a big clear out of all the coffee shops and pound shops as one of each is enough.”

Tammy Searle wrote: “A Primark and somewhere kids can play, like a soft area.”

Beckii Nicholas agreed: “I think a Primark would also attract a lot of people.”

Lucy Gaulton said: “Music and DVD shops or a bridal shop, something different.”

Lyndsey Kellow had a different view. She said: “Shopping has changed – if you look at Bristol they have a mix of shops and fun like crazy golf.

“We could open a laser quest centre in there for a new mix.”

James Willis-Boden commented: “Keep it in Somerset and I’d be happy.

“We’ve got a real chance to do something different than other towns, so let’s do it.”

To join the discussion, log on to www.facebook.com/wsmercury or www.twitter.com/wsmercury