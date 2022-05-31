Platinum Jubilee Beacon locations in Somerset: Where YOU can see them
- Credit: PA
Jubilee Beacons are being lit across Somerset this week to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee - and you could watch them.
The network of flaming tributes will stretch across the county - and the country - on Thursday night.
Beacons marking the Platinum Jubilee will be lit at 9.45pm sites including the Tower of London, Windsor Great Park, Hillsborough Castle and the Queen’s estates of Sandringham and Balmoral, along with the tops of the UK’s four highest peaks.
The first beacons will be lit in Tonga and Samoa in the South Pacific, and the final one in the central American country of Belize.
The principal beacon outside the Palace – a 21-metre-tall Tree of Trees sculpture for the Queen’s Green Canopy initiative – will be illuminated by a senior member of the royal family, and images will be projected on to the Palace.
The history of jubilee beacons
Lighting beacons to celebrate Royal Jubilees, Weddings and Coronations is a long-held tradition.
The flaming displays might appear on top of mountains, church and cathedral towers, castle battlements, on town and village greens, country estates, parks and farms, along beaches and on cliff tops.
In 1897, beacons were lit to celebrate Queen Victoria’s Diamond Jubilee. In 1977, 2002 and 2012, beacons commemorated the Silver, Golden and Diamond Jubilees of The Queen, and in 2016 Her Majesty’s 90th birthday.
Jubilee Beacons being lit in Somerset
Here is the full list of beacons being lit in Somerset:
- Rotary Club of Taunton, Burrington Parish Council and Uphill Village Society – Tower, Uphill Hill
- Long Ashton Community Association – Peel Park, Long Ashton Recreation Ground
- Milton Clevedon Parish Council, St Cuthbert (Out) Parish Council and Winscombe and Sandford Jubilee Committee – Winscombe and Sandford
- Glastonbury Town Council – Glastonbury Tor
- Porlock Parish Council – Porlock Recreation Ground, Porlock, Minehead
- Ripland Farm – Ripland Farm, West Hatch, Taunton
- Mid Somerset Show – Mid Somerset Showground, Cannards Grave, Shepton Mallet
- Kingston Seymour Parish Council – Crossman's Wharf, alongside the Bristol Channel between Clevedon and Weston-super-Mare
- Somerset Young Farmers – Godney Farm, Godney, near Wells
- Winford Parish Council – Felton Common
- West Huntspill Parish Council - Village Common, West Huntspill
- Axbridge Town Council – Mendip Hills
- Middlezoy Parish Council – Windmill Hill, Middlezoy
- Brent Knoll Parish Council and The Royal British Legion – top of Brent Knoll
- Wellington Town Council – Hilly Head, Wellington
- Kilve Parish Council – Kilve Beach, Kilve
- Stogumber Parish Council – The Beacon Field, Stogumber
- Chewton Mendip Parish Council – Chewton Down, Chewton Mendip
- Somerton Town Council – Somerton Sports Club, Somerton
- Churchstanton Parish Council – precise location not specified
- Chard Town Council – Crowshute Link & Mitchell Gardens, Chard
- Pear Ash Farm – Pear Ash Farm, Pen Selwood, Wincanton
- North Perrott Parish Council – Perrott Park, North Perrott, Crewkerne
- North Curry Parish Council – North Curry
- South Somerset District Council – Ham Hill Country Park, Stoke sub Hamdon
- Trull Parish Council – Trull George V Playing Field, Trull
- Haywood Village Platinum Jubilee Planning Group – Centre of the Village, Haywood Village, Western Super Mare
- Abbas and Templecombe Parish Council – Recreation Ground, Abbas and Templecombe
- Downside Abbey – Stratton on the Fosse
- Royal Bath and West Show – Royal Bath & West Showground, Shepton Mallet
- Buckland Dinham Parish Council – precise location not specified
- Croscombe Village Council – precise location not specified
- Westbury Sub Mendip Parish Council and Priddy Parish Council – Deer Leap
- Churchill and Langford Parish Council – Churchill Recreation Ground, Churchill
- South Cadbury and Sutton Montis Parish Council – Cadbury Castle, South Cadbury
- Knol Village Celebration – Top of Knol Hill, Knol
- Burnham-on-Sea – Burnham-on-Sea Jetty
- Highbridge Town Council – St Johns Church, Highbridge
- Gordonions – Orchard adjacent to Portbury House, Portbury
- Ilminster Town Council – The Beacon, Beacon Hill, Ilminster
- Wembdon Parish Council – Wembdon Allotments, Wembdon
- Village of Compton Bishop and Cross – Crook Peak
- Chedzoy Parish Council – Chedzoy Village Hall grounds, Chedzoy
- Clatworthy Parish Council and Village – Ralegh's Cross, Brendon Hill, Watchet
- Wedmore Jubilee Committee – The Wedmore Beacon, Manor Field, Wedmore
- Stawell and Sutton Mallet Parish Council and Village Hall – Stawell
- Midsomer Norton Town Council – Midsomer Norton Rugby Club, Midsomer Norton, Radstock
- Bawdrip Parish Council – Peasey Farm, Bawdrip, Bridgewater
- Witham Friary Parish Council – Sports Field, Witham Friary
- Abbas and Templecombe Parish Council – Templecombe Recreation and Sports Club, Templecombe
- National Trust – Brean Down
- National Trust – Burrow Mump
- National Trust – Dunkery Beacon
- National Trust – Glastonbury Tor
- National Trust – Crook Peak
- National Trust – Staple Plain
- National Trust – Wellington Monument
- West Pennard Village Hall – West Pennard
- Barrington Parish Council – Village Hall, Barrington
- Nempnett Village Hall Committee – Nempnett Thrubwell Village Hall, Nempnett, Thrubwell
- Chillington – Field off the A30 midway between Crewkerne and Chard
- Cranmore Parish Council – Cranmore Tower, Cranmore
- Moorlinch Good Neighbours Social Committee – The Hill, Spring Farm, Moorlinch, Bridgwater
- Otterhampton Parish Recreation Association – Combwich Common, Combwich, Bridgwater
- Williton Parish Council – Williton War Memrial Recreation Ground, Williton
- Hockworthy Church (St Simon & St Jude) and Borden Gate Parish Council – Hole Farm
- Bath and North East Somerset Council – City Centre, Bath