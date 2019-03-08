Play area plan moves closer to development

Redhill Village Club

A consultation is being held on how to design a village play area this week.

Redhill Village Club has raised £6,085 for its community initiative since May last year and is now looking for people to voice their opinion at the event.

The first phase of public meetings was held in February, where about 25 people from Redhill took part in suggesting ideas on how the play area fund should be spent.

The second consultation looks set to discuss the play area’s design and what equipment should be included, and a series of drawings detailing the plans will be available to view and be debated.

There will also be a survey on the plans which people can fill out on the day.

The meeting is due to take place today (Friday) from 7.15-8.30pm.

For more information, visit www.wrington.net/organisations/redhillclub or call Bob and Janet Bell on 01934 862376.