Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Play area plan moves closer to development

PUBLISHED: 09:00 15 March 2019

Redhill Village Club is hosting a public consultation later this week. Picture: Redhill Village Club

Redhill Village Club is hosting a public consultation later this week. Picture: Redhill Village Club

Redhill Village Club

A consultation is being held on how to design a village play area this week.

Redhill Village Club has raised £6,085 for its community initiative since May last year and is now looking for people to voice their opinion at the event.

The first phase of public meetings was held in February, where about 25 people from Redhill took part in suggesting ideas on how the play area fund should be spent.

The second consultation looks set to discuss the play area’s design and what equipment should be included, and a series of drawings detailing the plans will be available to view and be debated.

There will also be a survey on the plans which people can fill out on the day.

The meeting is due to take place today (Friday) from 7.15-8.30pm.

For more information, visit www.wrington.net/organisations/redhillclub or call Bob and Janet Bell on 01934 862376.

Most Read

Man sentenced after smashing gull against wall for stealing his chips

John Llewellyn Jones killed the seagull by smashing it against a wall. Picture: RSPCA

Yellow weather warning issued as Storm Gareth heads to Weston

Gusts are expected to reach 65mph in coastal areas. Picture: Terry Kelly

Boy, 11, punched from bike by teenager

Picture: Mark Atherton

Young couple face disgusting conditions living in Weston flat

A row of typical British terraced houses. Picture: Getty Images

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Most Read

Man sentenced after smashing gull against wall for stealing his chips

John Llewellyn Jones killed the seagull by smashing it against a wall. Picture: RSPCA

Yellow weather warning issued as Storm Gareth heads to Weston

Gusts are expected to reach 65mph in coastal areas. Picture: Terry Kelly

Boy, 11, punched from bike by teenager

Picture: Mark Atherton

Young couple face disgusting conditions living in Weston flat

A row of typical British terraced houses. Picture: Getty Images

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Worlebury members making light work of strong winds to post impressive set of scores

David Grant celebrates his hole-in-one at Worlebury Golf Club

WEATHER WARNING: Rough forecast for Weston this weekend

Windy Wednesday at around high tide. Picture: Steve Britton

No action taken on hundreds of fly-tipping offences

More than 2,000 incidents of fly-tipping were reported to the council last year.

Uphill men serve up perfect display to upset Chew Valley leaders and boost title hopes

Uphill C

Play area plan moves closer to development

Redhill Village Club is hosting a public consultation later this week. Picture: Redhill Village Club
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists