Advanced search

Play area worth £23,000 to benefit Somerset town

PUBLISHED: 09:00 04 February 2020

Sedgemoor District Council is overseeing the £23,000 project.Picture: Sedgemoor District Council

Sedgemoor District Council is overseeing the £23,000 project.Picture: Sedgemoor District Council

Sedgemoor District Council

A new £23,000 toddler play area will be built in Burnham.

Sedgemoor District Council announced it would oversee the project in January.

The play area is due to be built in Olivier Close, and work will start next week.

The council's parks and open spaces team leader, Scott Mason, said: "The work will consist of installing a climbing frame with slide, two cradle swings, a spring rocker, bench and a litter bin.

"Completion is expected to take approximately two weeks, subject to favourable weather conditions.

"This project has been funded by developer contributions for play and Sedgemoor's parks budget."

The play park is due to benefit the town, as Highbridge's Apex Park has proved popular for events and activities in the summer.

The project will start on Monday.

For more information, visit www.sedgemoor.gov.uk

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Weston Meat Shack opens in High Street

Mark Pearce and Craig Wall opened Weston Meat Shack on Friday.

Man suffers facial injuries after assault in Weston

A man was assaulted in Weston-super-Mare in the early hours of Sunday morning. Picture: Google Street View

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Weston man prosecuted for noise nuisance

The council received numerous complaints regarding loud music and shouting coming from Simmonds' home. Picture: Google

Ditches which date back to Romano-British period found at hill fort

Worlebury Hillfort Group volunteers. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Most Read

Weston Meat Shack opens in High Street

Mark Pearce and Craig Wall opened Weston Meat Shack on Friday.

Man suffers facial injuries after assault in Weston

A man was assaulted in Weston-super-Mare in the early hours of Sunday morning. Picture: Google Street View

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Weston man prosecuted for noise nuisance

The council received numerous complaints regarding loud music and shouting coming from Simmonds' home. Picture: Google

Ditches which date back to Romano-British period found at hill fort

Worlebury Hillfort Group volunteers. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Play area worth £23,000 to benefit Somerset town

Sedgemoor District Council is overseeing the £23,000 project.Picture: Sedgemoor District Council

Innovative project enables care homes to share health records

The scheme enables care homes to share digital records with GPs and hospitals.

Youth Rugby: Battling Yatton sunk by Wells rivals

Yatton under-16s in action against Wells

Weston Meat Shack opens in High Street

Mark Pearce and Craig Wall opened Weston Meat Shack on Friday.

Wildlife Crime Officer takes to role like duck to water

PC Pete Wills completes first month as Wildlife Crime Officer
Drive 24