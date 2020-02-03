Play area worth £23,000 to benefit Somerset town

A new £23,000 toddler play area will be built in Burnham.

Sedgemoor District Council announced it would oversee the project in January.

The play area is due to be built in Olivier Close, and work will start next week.

The council's parks and open spaces team leader, Scott Mason, said: "The work will consist of installing a climbing frame with slide, two cradle swings, a spring rocker, bench and a litter bin.

"Completion is expected to take approximately two weeks, subject to favourable weather conditions.

"This project has been funded by developer contributions for play and Sedgemoor's parks budget."

The play park is due to benefit the town, as Highbridge's Apex Park has proved popular for events and activities in the summer.

The project will start on Monday.

For more information, visit www.sedgemoor.gov.uk