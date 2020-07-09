Advanced search

Play areas to reopen in time for weekend

PUBLISHED: 15:32 09 July 2020 | UPDATED: 15:32 09 July 2020

North Somerset Council will begin reopening play areas from tomorrow.

North Somerset Council will begin reopening play areas from tomorrow.

Archant

Play areas across North Somerset will reopen by Saturday.

North Somerset Council has delayed opening its play areas due to the complexity of the government guidelines which include cleaning equipment frequently, providing stewards, arranging a booking system, relocating equipment for social distancing, providing cleaning equipment on site and creating entrances and exits.

The authority has now confirmed it will begin reopening its 56 play areas from today (Thursday).

The council is unable to provide all these measures so it is urging anyone using the play areas to use hand sanitiser before and after using the equipment, follow social distancing guidelines, not to eat and drink in the play areas and leave if it is busy.

Cllr Caritas Charles, North Somerset Council’s executive member with responsibility for parks and green spaces, said: “We believe that if people act responsibly then it is safe to open our play areas. We can’t follow the government guidelines but can we can ask people to be considerate and use common sense in order to stay safe.

“Play areas are a valued community facility and if those using them follow our guidelines they can be enjoyed again during these difficult times.

“We would urge anyone using them to consider their personal hygiene at all times and remain socially distanced from other groups.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Weston Mercury. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Woman falls from roof in Weston

A woman has fallen from a roof at an address in Weston. Picture: Vicky Angear

Play areas to remain closed across North Somerset

Play areas in North Somerset will remain closed.

Woman sustains serious injuries after falling from roof in Weston

Burnham Businesses forced to reclose

The Lighthouse Inn, in Burnham-on-Sea. Picture: Google Street View

Iconic Banksy artwork to be displayed at Weston town centre site

Banksy's Dismaland, evening and sunset.

Most Read

Woman falls from roof in Weston

A woman has fallen from a roof at an address in Weston. Picture: Vicky Angear

Play areas to remain closed across North Somerset

Play areas in North Somerset will remain closed.

Woman sustains serious injuries after falling from roof in Weston

Burnham Businesses forced to reclose

The Lighthouse Inn, in Burnham-on-Sea. Picture: Google Street View

Iconic Banksy artwork to be displayed at Weston town centre site

Banksy's Dismaland, evening and sunset.

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Weston Ladies start training as bid to become best team in North Somerset continues

Weston Ladies were designed exercises and drills were undertaken to allow the team to train under the climate.

Brilliant Barwell brings home another title at windy Wedmore

Club champion Ben Barwell (left) with Directors' Cup winner Sean Gray (right) at a socially distanced presentation by Isle of Wedmore club captain Tim Harris following their Club Championship

Enjoy summer safely by following official advice

GREAT TO BE BACK: Kathryn Boam and her husband David (taken prior to the coronavirus pandemic)

Play areas to reopen in time for weekend

North Somerset Council will begin reopening play areas from tomorrow.

Weston restaurant thanks customers for support during lockdown

Steve Fowell opening new baked chicken restaurant named after his grandsons Oscar and Ollie. Picture: MARK ATHERTON