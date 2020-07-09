Play areas to reopen in time for weekend

Play areas across North Somerset will reopen by Saturday.

North Somerset Council has delayed opening its play areas due to the complexity of the government guidelines which include cleaning equipment frequently, providing stewards, arranging a booking system, relocating equipment for social distancing, providing cleaning equipment on site and creating entrances and exits.

The authority has now confirmed it will begin reopening its 56 play areas from today (Thursday).

The council is unable to provide all these measures so it is urging anyone using the play areas to use hand sanitiser before and after using the equipment, follow social distancing guidelines, not to eat and drink in the play areas and leave if it is busy.

Cllr Caritas Charles, North Somerset Council’s executive member with responsibility for parks and green spaces, said: “We believe that if people act responsibly then it is safe to open our play areas. We can’t follow the government guidelines but can we can ask people to be considerate and use common sense in order to stay safe.

“Play areas are a valued community facility and if those using them follow our guidelines they can be enjoyed again during these difficult times.

“We would urge anyone using them to consider their personal hygiene at all times and remain socially distanced from other groups.”