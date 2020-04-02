Please contribute to our journalism

Advanced search

PUBLISHED: 11:00 02 April 2020

Weston Mercury and North Somerset Times Editor Vicky Angear. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Weston Mercury and North Somerset Times Editor Vicky Angear. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Archant

Now more than ever, local journalism matters.

In addition to holding public services to account, or bringing you the latest news from our high streets, our courts and our sports teams, our staff are now working round the clock to provide you with the latest, fact-checked information on our region’s fight against coronavirus.

And now more than ever, we need your help to build a sustainable future for trusted local news.

Our reporting costs money, and so does providing our communities with the news for free on our websites. You will already know about the tough times facing local newspapers across the world and the situation has hardly been improved by recent events.

So to help us keep doing what we do and help keep you informed, we are inviting readers of our websites to give their financial support to our work. You’ll be invited to do so next time you visit us. You can contribute any amount you like, as a one-off or a recurring contribution.

I am proud of our community and proud of what we do for it. I strongly believe that accurate, useful, honest, local journalism is vital to its future and I know you believe that too.

That is why I hope you will help us. Every single gesture of support will keep us fighting for you and our region.

You can donate to our appeal by clicking here.

Thank you

Vicky Angear, Editor

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Rise in coronavirus cases in North Somerset

There are 32 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in North Somerset.

Man cleans ATMs, parking meters and shop fronts for free in North Somerset

Neil Marsh has been cleaning ATM's and other facilities around Weston

Lockdown rules for exercise and shopping during pandemic

Non-essential businesses have been ordered to close. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Four more cases of coronavirus in North Somerset

Four more cases of coronavirus have been diagnosed in North Somerset.

Rise in coronavirus cases as UK sees biggest increase in deaths

Four more cases of coronavirus have been diagnosed in North Somerset.

