Weston RNLI fundraiser receives national accolade for ‘inspirational’ work

Peter Elmont. Picture: Weston RNLI Weston RNLI

A Weston RNLI volunteer has been awarded a national accolade for his work to raise more than £750,000 for a new lifeboat station.

Peter Elmont, the chairman of Weston RNLI’s fundraising branch, was recognised for his outstanding individual volunteers and presented with the Prime Minister’s Point of Light Award.

The award celebrates those who are making positive changes in their communities and around the world.

It is a way in which the Prime Minister says ‘thank you’ for outstanding service and shines a light on the recipient’s work to inspire other volunteers.

The Cabinet office said it was ‘delighted to let you know the Prime Minister would like to honour you with a Point of Light Award following your inspirational work leading the fundraising of over £750,000 to deliver an essential new headquarters for one of the UK’s busiest lifeboat stations.”

Peter has been the chairman of the RNLI fundraising branch in Weston for more than 10 years.

He said: “It is very nice to be recognised by this award.

“However, I have been blessed with a superb group of fundraisers and crew.

“Without them, we could not have raised as much as we have.”

An RNLI spokesman, who was one of the people to nominate Peter for the award, said the man had ‘revolutionised’ the activities of the fundraisers, who were originally tasked with raising £300,000 in 2013 after the crew were forced from their original base on Birnbeck Island.

Peter was responsible for restarting Lifeboat Week to involve the whole town and arranging collections at all the busiest venues in the seaside town.

Working with his wife, Bridget, he has ensured the local lifeboat shop, based at Anchor Head, is extremely successful – with the shop raising a profit of £28,548.

He has also helped to raise more than £750,000 toward the cost of the new lifeboat station, which is needed for the crew to carry on saving lives in the Bristol Channel.

The charity spokesman added: “He has encouraged and guided many and worked tirelessly himself towards this goal.

“He is widely respected in Weston and works closely with the lifeboat crew based on Knightstone Island.”