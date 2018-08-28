Advanced search

Police and Crime Commissioner praises award winners

PUBLISHED: 20:00 03 February 2019

The winners of the PCC Pride Award 2019. Picture: Jeff Searle

Jeff Searle

Silent stars from across Avon and Somerset Constabulary’s force area have been celebrated in the Pride Awards 2019.

Police and Crime Commissioner, Sue Mountstevens, presented 10 winners with the awards for their outstanding acts.

She said: “I always look forward to the Pride Awards as I get to meet the silent stars which often do not get the recognition they so richly deserve.

“It is an honour to see the dedication, bravery and hard work of the many people living amongst us and award them for their extraordinary commitments.”

Among the winners was Darren Hanson who remained calm and collected as he helped injured people move to safety after a serious collision on the M5.

David Simmonds was praised for his fantastic service across 44 years.

While Laura Philp gave life-saving CPR to a motorcyclist after it collided with another vehicle.

