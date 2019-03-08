Cannabis plant factory worth £250,000 found in raid on Weston High Street flat

A cannabis factory operation, worth an estimated £250,000, has been discovered in Weston.

A joint operation has been conducted by Avon and Somerset Constabulary and North Somerset Council to uncover rogue landlords and criminal activity in the town centre.

Warrants enabled unannounced raids on addresses in High Street where poor housing conditions, gross overcrowding, fire safety hazards and a cannabis farm.

Acting Sergeant Chris Darnell said: "This was a successful intelligence-led operation involving joint visits to two premises in Weston.

"In one of the properties we located a cannabis factory containing drugs with a street value of around £250,000, as well as associated equipment.

"A bedroom had been converted into a drying room.

"We've seized the drugs and equipment and have carried out a full forensic examination of the scene."

Police are continuing to investigate the matter.

The council says criminal prosecutions may take place and the work shows its commitment to raising living standards for people renting homes in Weston.

Council leader Donald Davies said the operation showed the importance of people reporting rogue landlords and how authorities will act upon the information they receive.

He added: "Uncovering poor housing conditions and criminal activity is exactly the type of outcome we hoped to achieve in our area action approach and will continue with this successful initiative.

"We will not tolerate rogue landlords who provide poor quality accommodation and we would urge anyone with any information or any concerns to report a landlord now.

"We would like to thank the person who provided this valuable information to our rogue landlord reporting system."

North Somerset Council offers licences to landlords for properties with more than five people.

The scheme is designed to prevent overcrowding and exploiting renters' need for a place to live.

Concerns about a rogue landlord, letting agent or a rented property can be made via the council's website.