Police appeal after burglary in Uphill

Two electric bikes and sports equipment were stolen from a garage in Uphill.

Electric bikes and sports equipment were stolen from a garage in Uphill.

Police are appealing for information about the burglary which took place overnight on August 21-22.

Two electric bikes, two paddle boards, various snowboarding equipment and a socket set were stolen from a garage in Channel Heights after offenders forced their way into the building.

Police have launched an investigation into the burglary and have carried out house-to-house inquiries.

Villagers are advised to be vigilant and take safety precautions to protect their homes and property.

Officers are keen to hear from anyone who may have been offered the stolen items for sale, or anyone with information which could help police with their investigation.

If you can help, call 101 quoting reference 5220189204 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.