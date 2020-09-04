Advanced search

Police appeal after burglary in Uphill

PUBLISHED: 07:56 04 September 2020 | UPDATED: 08:02 04 September 2020

Two electric bikes and sports equipment were stolen from a garage in Uphill.

Two electric bikes and sports equipment were stolen from a garage in Uphill.

Archant

Electric bikes and sports equipment were stolen from a garage in Uphill.

Two electric bikes were stolen from a garage in Uphill.Two electric bikes were stolen from a garage in Uphill.

Police are appealing for information about the burglary which took place overnight on August 21-22.

Two electric bikes, two paddle boards, various snowboarding equipment and a socket set were stolen from a garage in Channel Heights after offenders forced their way into the building.

Police have launched an investigation into the burglary and have carried out house-to-house inquiries.

Villagers are advised to be vigilant and take safety precautions to protect their homes and property.

Officers are keen to hear from anyone who may have been offered the stolen items for sale, or anyone with information which could help police with their investigation.

If you can help, call 101 quoting reference 5220189204 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Weston Mercury. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Major improvements to take place on the A370 this week

Wick Road. Picture: Google

Couple despair at lack of support after mob destroys their holiday lodge

The couple's burnt out car, destroyed by mob at their lodge in Ethiopia.

Housing development worth £32m gets green light near Weston

A CGI street scene image of Lovell Homes’ Foxglove Meadows housing development.Picture: Lovell Homes

Tennis courts restoration project worth £85k starts next week

Outside the tennis court, the grass is overgrown. Picture: Mellissa Dzinzi

Antisocial driving filling homes ‘with stench of burning rubber’

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Major improvements to take place on the A370 this week

Wick Road. Picture: Google

Couple despair at lack of support after mob destroys their holiday lodge

The couple's burnt out car, destroyed by mob at their lodge in Ethiopia.

Housing development worth £32m gets green light near Weston

A CGI street scene image of Lovell Homes’ Foxglove Meadows housing development.Picture: Lovell Homes

Tennis courts restoration project worth £85k starts next week

Outside the tennis court, the grass is overgrown. Picture: Mellissa Dzinzi

Antisocial driving filling homes ‘with stench of burning rubber’

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Cheddar to start Toolstation Western League 20-21 season against Lebeq

Cheddar manager Shaun Potter has been in charge of the club since Ocotber 2017. Picture: Paul Knight Photography

Weston street hosts music festival

Neighbours enjoying the Chesham Road North street party.

PICTURES: Rare bee discovered by volunteers in village

The rare yellow loosestrife bee was discovered in Yatton. Picture: Tony Moulin

Police appeal after burglary in Uphill

Two electric bikes and sports equipment were stolen from a garage in Uphill.

GP services available to support health needs of patients across area