Witness appeal after car collides with wall

PUBLISHED: 10:01 17 March 2020 | UPDATED: 10:01 17 March 2020

Police appeal for witnesses to a collision in Cheddar.Picture: Google Street View

Police appeal for witnesses to a collision in Cheddar.Picture: Google Street View

Google Street View

Police are appealing for witnesses to a road traffic collision after a driver fled the scene.

The incident in Cheddar took place at the junction of Cliff Street and Union Street on March 8 between 10.45-11.15am.

The driver of a silver Volkswagen Golf collided with a wall outside a property in Union Street, and the car landed on the pavement.

The Volkswagen sustained damage to the front passenger side, which could not be driven after the incident.

There was minor damage caused to the wall in the road and the driver is reported to have fled the scene.

He is described as a white man and was wearing a blue hooded top at the time of the incident.

Avon and Somerset Constabulary wants to hear from anyone who may have seen the collision as police believe there was a car meet in Cheddar that morning.

People who witnessed the incident or have dash-cam or mobile footage, are asked to call 101 and quote reference number 5220060842.

