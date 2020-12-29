News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us E-Edition
Driver fails to stop after collision in Weston

Lily Newton-Browne

Published: 2:59 PM December 29, 2020   
Dashcam and witness appeal after collision in Weston-super-Mare.

Police have launched a dashcam and witness appeal following a collision in Weston-super-Mare. - Credit: Archant

Witnesses to a road traffic collision on Christmas Day in Weston are being urged to come forward by police. 

The collision took place between a white Range Rover and silver Vauxhall Vivaro van at the junction of Locking Road and Earlham Grove at around 6.50pm. 

Police say the driver of the Range Rover failed to stop at the scene, prompting a dashcam and witness appeal as it wants to identify the vehicle and motorist. 

There were no reported injuries following the incident.  

People who saw what happened in the area at the time or those driving who may have relevant dashcam footage are being asked to call 101 and give the call-handler log number 504 of December 25. 

