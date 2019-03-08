Advanced search

Man left with fractured skull and another with minor injuries after town centre incidents

PUBLISHED: 18:05 29 July 2019

Police were called to the car park near the Lighthouse Inn, in Burnham-on-Sea. Picture: Google

Two incidents which left one man with a fractured skull and another needing stitches are being investigated by police.

Avon and Somerset Constabulary are appealing for witnesses after officers were called to reports of an altercation involving a large group of people on Marine Drive, in Burnham-on-Sea at approximately 3.30am on July 14.

When they arrived at the scene several of the group ran off.

Soon after, they attended another disturbance in the car park of the nearby Lighthouse Inn.

Two men needed hospital treatment for injuries sustained during the incidents.

A 27-year-old man suffered a fractured skull and a broken finger, while a 29-year-old man had minor head injuries including needing stitches to a cut to his ear.

A police spokesman said: "If you saw any part of this disorder and have not yet spoken to us please call 101, quoting reference 5219160239.

"Alternatively you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555111."

