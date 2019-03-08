Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Driver dies after crashing into ditch

PUBLISHED: 10:39 08 April 2019 | UPDATED: 10:39 08 April 2019

Police are appealing for witnesses follwing a fatal crash on B3151 Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Police are appealing for witnesses follwing a fatal crash on B3151 Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Avon and Somerset Constabulary

A driver has been killed in an early-morning crash, prompting a police appeal for witnesses to come forward.

A Jaguar XF was found in a ditch on the B3151 Blakeway near Fir Tree Farm, in Wedmore at about 6.45am, yesterday (Sunday) morning.

Police, fire and ambulance crews all attended but the driver died at the scene.

A silver car is thought to have stopped at the scene before the collision was reported.

The police are asking for the occupants of the car to come forward as they may have seen the Jaguar in the ditch,

A police spokesman said: “If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5219075225.”

Most Read

Driver dies after crashing into ditch

Police are appealing for witnesses follwing a fatal crash on B3151 Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Readers react to council’s Tropicana bid failure

The council's bid to revamp the Tropicana was unsuccessful

Man sentenced for possession of indecent child photos

Ian Woodward, aged 54 of Compton Bishop, was sentenced at Taunton Crown Court. Picture: Google Street View

Restaurant’s six-figure refurbishment features extended beer garden

Westons deputy mayor and mayoress with the inns manager Mark Robson. Picture: Catherines Inn Bleadon

RNLI crew rescue tourist on Birnbeck Island

The man was rescued from Birnbeck Island.

Most Read

Driver dies after crashing into ditch

Police are appealing for witnesses follwing a fatal crash on B3151 Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Readers react to council’s Tropicana bid failure

The council's bid to revamp the Tropicana was unsuccessful

Man sentenced for possession of indecent child photos

Ian Woodward, aged 54 of Compton Bishop, was sentenced at Taunton Crown Court. Picture: Google Street View

Restaurant’s six-figure refurbishment features extended beer garden

Westons deputy mayor and mayoress with the inns manager Mark Robson. Picture: Catherines Inn Bleadon

RNLI crew rescue tourist on Birnbeck Island

The man was rescued from Birnbeck Island.

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Cricket: Somerset captain Abell still hopeful

Tom Abell in batting action for Somerset

Community hall project could go ahead, if tax rise is accepted

A new artist's impression of the plans. Picture: Congresbury New Village Hall DevelopmentTrust

Driver dies after crashing into ditch

Police are appealing for witnesses follwing a fatal crash on B3151 Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Only one in three knife crimes lead to a prison sentence

In 2018, 441 people were cautioned or convicted by police for possession of a knife or offensive weapon, or threatening others with a knife. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Man sentenced for possession of indecent child photos

Ian Woodward, aged 54 of Compton Bishop, was sentenced at Taunton Crown Court. Picture: Google Street View
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists