Driver dies after crashing into ditch

Police are appealing for witnesses follwing a fatal crash on B3151 Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary Avon and Somerset Constabulary

A driver has been killed in an early-morning crash, prompting a police appeal for witnesses to come forward.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A Jaguar XF was found in a ditch on the B3151 Blakeway near Fir Tree Farm, in Wedmore at about 6.45am, yesterday (Sunday) morning.

Police, fire and ambulance crews all attended but the driver died at the scene.

A silver car is thought to have stopped at the scene before the collision was reported.

The police are asking for the occupants of the car to come forward as they may have seen the Jaguar in the ditch,

A police spokesman said: “If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5219075225.”