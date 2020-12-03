News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us E-Edition
Girl, 11, suffers serious injuries after collision with car

Vicky Angear

Published: 12:01 PM December 3, 2020   
The collision took place on Milton Hill on December 1 at 3.05pm. - Credit: Google

An 11-year-old girl suffered serious injuries after a collision with a car in Weston on Tuesday.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the collision which took place at 3.05pm on Milton Hill involving a turquoise Toyota Yaris and a pedestrian.

The pedestrian, an 11-year-old girl, was taken to hospital with potentially life-changing injuries. She remains in hospital.

Avon and Somerset police is keen to hear from any witnesses or fellow motorists who have dashcam.

Anyone who can help should call 101 and give the call-handler reference 5220270618.

