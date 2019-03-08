Man attacked in Weston street prompts police appeal
PUBLISHED: 13:12 05 July 2019 | UPDATED: 13:13 05 July 2019
Archant
A man remains in hospital after being punched to the ground and knocked unconscious in Weston-super-Mare last night (Thursday).
The 43-year-old is being treated for a head injury, and police are appealing for information after the attack in a Weston street.
A police spokesman said: "The incident happened just before 9.20pm yesterday in Weston's Upper Church Road.
"Ambulance crews took the man to hospital, where he remains for treatment to a head injury.
"The suspect linked to the attack has been described as white, in his mid-20s, about 6ft tall and slim, with blond hair.
"He wore jeans and a grey T-shirt."
Police are appealing for people with information or video footage of the attack to visit www.avonandsomerset.police.uk/contact, or call 101 and quote reference 5219151961.
They can also call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.