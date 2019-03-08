Man attacked in Weston street prompts police appeal

Police are appealing for information following an attack in Weston-super-Mare.Picture: Mark Atherton Archant

A man remains in hospital after being punched to the ground and knocked unconscious in Weston-super-Mare last night (Thursday).

The 43-year-old is being treated for a head injury, and police are appealing for information after the attack in a Weston street.

A police spokesman said: "The incident happened just before 9.20pm yesterday in Weston's Upper Church Road.

"Ambulance crews took the man to hospital, where he remains for treatment to a head injury.

"The suspect linked to the attack has been described as white, in his mid-20s, about 6ft tall and slim, with blond hair.

"He wore jeans and a grey T-shirt."

Police are appealing for people with information or video footage of the attack to visit www.avonandsomerset.police.uk/contact, or call 101 and quote reference 5219151961.

They can also call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.