Police appeal after Weston burglary

PUBLISHED: 07:28 26 August 2020

Police have released CCTV footage of a man they would like to speak to in connection with a burglary in Weston.

Police have released CCTV footage of a man they would like to speak to in connection with a burglary in Weston-super-Mare.

On July 27 at around 3.20am, a man forced entry into the communal area of an apartment building on Upper Church Road and attempted to enter one of the flats.

He ran off after being challenged by a resident and got into the passenger seat of a dark coloured car which then left the scene.

The man officers would like to speak to is described as white, aged between 30 to 35 and of stocky build. He was wearing a baseball cap and dark coloured top.

Anyone who recognises him, or has any information which could police with their investigation, is asked to call 101 quoting reference 5220167033, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

