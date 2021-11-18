News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Witnesses wanted after mother assaulted in Cheddar

Carrington Walker

Published: 1:21 PM November 18, 2021
The victim has faeces smeared across her face by a man driving a silver Mercedes.

Avon and Somerset Police have called for witnesses to come forward after a man assaulted a mother by rubbing a tissue with faeces across her face outside a garage in Cheddar.

The woman was walking on the B3135 Tweentown near the Essar Oil service station with her daughter when a car - a silver Mercedes E250 Coupe - deliberately drove through a puddle causing water to splash over them. 

The driver of the vehicle then got out and rubbed a tissue containing faeces across the woman’s face from behind while shouting and swearing at her. 

The incident happened between 8am and 9.30am on November 1.

The incident took place along the B3135.

The incident took place along the B3135. - Credit: Google

Police have described the suspect as: white, around 6ft 2ins tall, of muscular build with short blonde hair, blonde stubble and blue eyes. He wore black joggers and a dark blue Adidas hoody.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to call 101 and provide the call handler with the reference 5221257167.

