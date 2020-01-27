Advanced search

Appeal for help to find missing teenager

PUBLISHED: 08:15 27 January 2020 | UPDATED: 08:15 27 January 2020

Ruben is believed to be in Weston.

Police are appealing for help to find a vulnerable teenager who is believed to be in Weston-super-Mare

Ruben Schultz, aged 15, has gone missing from the Hengrove area of Bristol.

He went missing about 11.30pm on Wednesday and is thought to have travelled to Weston.

Ruben is described as a white boy, about 5ft 1ins tall, of medium build, with dark brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone who spots Ruben or knows where he is, is asked to call Avon and Somerset police on 101 and quote reference 5220017533.

